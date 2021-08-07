Why Do You Need a Social Media Team? – Media Tribe Founders Sunil Gupta & Rima Mishra

Social Media, as the name suggests is bringing the social circle on the same platform, as internet connectivity saw a drastic upsurge throughout the world the 'media' which previously referred to only print and television now got be commonly used as 'Social Media'.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube are the go-to places for all celebrity information and whereabouts, and here's where the Social Media team comes into play. Be it handling the social media profiles, matching the current trends, uploading reels that can make you viral overnight, or handling PR, trained social media experts is the need of the hour.

"A social media team is more than just a group of people handling your online presence, rather they are the one's who know what's going on with your life before the outer world. A tweet, a post, a comment can make or break your aura, so it's best you keep it in safe hands," says Sunil Gupta, the Founder of Media Tribe, the social media marketing agency with many movie houses, and politicians on its portfolio.

Rima Mishra, a known face in the social media industry, also the co-founder of Media Tribe says, " Social Media at times isn't as simple as it seems to be, it needs experience, reach, contacts and collective efforts to give your online presence a boost. To ensure this you have first make sure your profile is in good hands."

"A social media team hence is not an option, but rather a need today, because the rapid drift of mainstream media from television to mobile phones only accelerates the growth of social media channels."