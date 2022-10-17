Why Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Could Be Worth Watching

While Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$69.51 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$50.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Skyline Champion's current trading price of US$53.37 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Skyline Champion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Skyline Champion Worth?

Good news, investors! Skyline Champion is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $85.63, but it is currently trading at US$53.37 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Skyline Champion’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Skyline Champion look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Skyline Champion, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -14%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SKY is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SKY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SKY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Skyline Champion has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

