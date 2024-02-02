Why “Sister Wives”' Christine Brown Still Hasn't Legally Changed Her Last Name After Marrying David Woolley

The 'Sister Wives' star previously shared plans to make the big switch, and four months after marrying David Woolley she explains the delay to PEOPLE

Christine Brown/Instagram (L-R) David Woolley and Christine Brown.

Christine Brown has a lot on her to-do list.

Four months after marrying the man of her dreams, the Sister Wives star is slowly but surely taking the necessary steps to take husband David Woolley's last name.

"I like the idea of having the last name Woolley," Brown, 52, tells PEOPLE in a joint interview with her spouse. "I haven't done it yet because I have to change my passport, too, and we're in the middle of traveling."

Given the pair's upcoming travel plans, Brown notes: "There's a window there that I can get it, so it's all getting it done so I can get my passport and everything."

"It's just a matter of timing and that's the only reason why it hasn't been done," she adds. "I don't know, but I like the idea of just being a Woolley."

Brown and Woolley tied the knot in October 2023 in Moab, Utah. She was previously a 25-year-long plural marriage to Kody Brown, who is now married to only Robyn Brown after wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown parted ways.

Even though she's continuing to use her ex-husband's name publicly, Woolley says that "it doesn't bother me."

"I know who she is," he explains. "I'm not insecure. ... She's my wife."

Christine Brown/Instagram (L-R) Christine Brown and David Woolley.

Brown originally shared her plans to take Woolley's last name with Entertainment Tonight in November 2023, but indicated that she would "still be known as Christine Brown" publicly.

Thinking about the change in names, Brown now tells PEOPLE that "it doesn't really matter."

"I just like the idea of [it] since we're just starting new and starting fresh. I really like that idea," she explains. "But I am known by Christine Brown, as well, so I'll keep that name too because I want to honor my whole journey. And that is the last name, Brown as well. I think keeping that publicly is just a good way to honor that as well."

Sister Wives can be streamed in full on Max.



