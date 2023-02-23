Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe has abandoned UK fracking in favour of the US

0223-FRACKING_LEAD.jpg

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was among the biggest cheerleaders of fracking for gas in England as the prospect of doing so grew since the turn of the millennium.

The billionaire founder of petrochemicals group Ineos predicted tapping into gas reserves underneath Lancashire would bring down energy costs and spur manufacturing investment, reviving industrial heartlands.

“Cut the cost and industries will come,” he said in an interview in 2017, “even some of those under pressure, such as steelmaking. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”

He put his money behind the efforts, with Ineos ploughing £250m into trying to get fracking projects in the UK off the ground.

Six years later, however, Ineos’s first major production from fracking will come not from Lancashire but from more than 4,500 miles away in southern Texas.

Ineos is spending $1.4bn (£1.2bn) to buy 2,300 oil and gas wells from US driller Chesapeake Energy in the renowned Eagle Ford shale rocks, stretching across 600 miles underneath the southern US state.

Fracking oil and gas from Eagle Ford has helped drive a revolution in US energy production, turning the US into a net energy exporter in 2019 for the first time since 1952.

Ineos - Eddie Seal/Bloomberg

Ineos will mostly be producing oil in the US as opposed to gas. However, its investment across the Atlantic suggests even British fracking’s most ardent enthusiasts are looking for opportunities elsewhere, after the Government reintroduced a ban on the practice last year.

It also reflects a gap in political attitudes towards the energy industry in the UK and the US, with investors lured by favourable taxes after being hit by windfall taxes imposed by Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile, the UK and Europe have been importing more and more gas from the US following cuts in Russian supplies of gas following its war on Ukraine.

“I’m not going to push water up a hill,” says Brian Gilvary, chairman of Ineos’s energy division and BP’s former finance chief.

“If the [UK] government doesn’t want it [fracking in England], then it’s a completely futile exercise.

“Right now the issue would be more a case of what fiscal regime would you be investing in the UK.

“With the tax where it is, I think you’ll find the whole sector will be ramping their investments down until the tax fiscal regime changes to incentivise companies to invest. It doesn't do that today.”

He adds: “Most of the North Sea operators, including ourselves, will manage the asset as best we can, but there is no incentive to invest right now. And that's why you see $1.4bn going into the US.”

Fracking involves pumping sand, chemicals and water underground to release gas and oil stuck between shale rocks.

The technique has opened up new oil and gas wells in the US, reducing Russia and Opec’s power in the global market.

Estimates of vast reserves under north-west and southern England led to hopes fracking could help replace dwindling North Sea supplies, and cut Britain’s reliance on imports.

It has been controversial because of environmental and safety concerns, however, and was banned in the UK in 2019 after driller Cuadrilla triggered small earthquakes while testing near Blackpool. No-one had reached commercial production in Britain.

During her brief stint as prime minister, Liz Truss overturned the moratorium last September as part of efforts to bolster supplies as sky-high gas prices, triggered by cuts in Russian supplies of gas to Europe, fuelled a cost-of-living crisis.

Fracking projects would take time to develop but, supporters argued, could help avoid price spikes over the longer term.

But the ban was reinstated when Rishi Sunak took over in October 2022. He pointed to the Conservative manifesto which said it would only be allowed if “the science shows categorically that it can be done safely”.

Sceptics of the industry in the UK frequently said it would never be able to repeat its success in the US, where wide, open spaces cut the risk of opposition from local communities.

Despite Ineos’s pivot to the US, the industry has not given up on the UK. Cuadrilla said it “continues to engage” with industry and regulators on the moratorium but felt it was “trapped in a Catch-22” as it was unable to drill wells to gather scientific evidence on safety.

A spokesman added: “The significant shale gas resource that we have discovered remains in-situ and available to be developed as and when the political will to do so emerges.”

Charles McAllister, spokesman for trade body UK Onshore Oil and Gas, says its position is unchanged. “The moratorium is illogical, unjustifiable. We will continue to push to develop this.

“In America there’s no question - it’s an oil and gas friendly country – they understand the need.”

The concerns around energy security that prompted Ms Truss to lift the moratorium have not gone away, even though Britain has avoided a full-blown supply crisis this winter.

Gas prices have in recent weeks tumbled back to pre-war levels, thanks to mild weather.

But Europe and the UK will soon need to restock for next winter with far lower Russian supplies and competing demand from China also returning as its economy reopens.

The US is filling in the gaps. Last year, the UK imported 136 shipments of liquefied natural gas from the US, 94 more than in 2021, much of which was piped onto Europe.

In December, the US and the UK announced a new deal under which the US will “strive to export” at least 9 to 10 billion tonnes of liquified natural gas via UK terminals to the UK and Europe this year.

Much of that will come from fields like Ineos’s new shale play.

“The [UK] government’s not ready to move [on fracking],” says Mr Gilvary. “And if the option is we can go and frack in the US and move it to the UK, that’s what we’ll do.”

A Government spokesman said: “The UK has a secure and diverse energy system, and we are confident in our security of supply.

“We know that the world is likely to face continued challenges next winter around security of energy supply, especially in light of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and that is why the Government is working closely with Ofgem and National Grid to monitor the energy supply horizon for next winter and ensure we are ready for a range of scenarios.”