Why You Shouldn't Panic About COVID-19 Reinfection Yet

The United States reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection, which was more severe than the patient's first bout of the illness.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in the United States was announced this week. A 25-year-old Nevada man tested positive for the virus in April, recovered, then fell ill and tested positive again in June.

His situation, which was described in a case report in The Lancet this week, has grabbed headlines for many reasons. The man was young and healthy with no underlying conditions. He not only contracted COVID-19 twice, but his subsequent infection was much more serious. He developed breathing problems and had to be hospitalized.

It’s not the only reinfection case generating attention. This week researchers also reported the first death of a patient who was reinfected with COVID-19: An 89-year-old Dutch woman who was undergoing chemotherapy.

Together, the two cases — which join a handful of other reports describing reinfection — paint an unsettling picture. Not only is it possible to contract COVID-19 more than once, the second round can be severe.

But experts also caution against worrying too much about these recent developments, for several reasons. Here are a few to keep in mind.

The measures that protect against initial COVID-19 infection also protect against reinfection.

Since the early on in the pandemic, health officials have emphasized that we simply do not know all that much about COVID-19 immunity. Some experts believe that about 90% of people who get infected and who are symptomatic will have enough antibodies to fight off another exposure to the virus.

But that is really a best guess. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went out of its way this summer to clarify that no one really knows exactly how COVID-19 immunity works, or how long it might last. Given that reinfection is possible, it is important for people to continue taking a layered approach to prevention ― even after they’ve been ill and recovered.

“Until there’s a vaccine that is proven to be safe and effective, the public health measures need to stay in...

