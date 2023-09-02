Why you shouldn’t wait until winter to see the Northern Lights

There’s a misconception that the aurora only shows up when snow starts to fall - Håkan Stenlund/Swedish Lapland

Notoriously fickle and frustratingly tricky to predict, the aurora borealis is the show-stopping diva who doesn’t always turn up to the party on time. Millions have been kept waiting for her to grace a star-lit stage, often shivering in freezing conditions, yet her fan base continues to grow.

When I set off on my first northern lights hunt to Finnish Lapland more than a decade ago, I struck lucky with a 360-degree display of rippling neon-green ribbons and pulsing fuchsia-pink strobes. More electrifying than anything plugged into the National Grid, it lasted long into the night.

Staying outdoors for so many hours would have been impossible in bone-chilling winter conditions, when temperatures above the Arctic Circle plummet to -25C. But in the milder autumn months of September and October, once the midnight sun has finally set, the only requirements are patience and a warm coat.

There’s a misconception that the aurora only shows up when snow starts to fall. In fact, charged particles collide in the heavens for 12 months of the year – but you need a bit of darkness to see what’s going on.

Since my first fortuitous encounter, I’ve witnessed the aurora on multiple occasions during the autumn season, and I’ve long wondered why more travellers haven’t cottoned on to the fact this is by far the best time of year to go.

Beyond the pleasant climate, there are so many advantages. Prices are lower, crowds fewer and longer daylight hours allow for hikes, kayak trips and outdoor adventures. Glassy lakes, yet to freeze, provide a second platform for performances (a phenomenon known as the “double aurora”), while a soft light casts landscapes in an ethereal glow.

At higher northerly latitudes, even daylight colours intensify – from purple heathers carpeting Scottish moors, to the languorous pink dawns and dusks bookending days in Iceland as polar nights creep in.

What the scientists say about spotting the northern lights in Autumn

Finns fondly refer to this magical season as “ruska”, a time to contemplate nature with long leaf-peeping walks through forests ablaze with golds, reds and coppery colours. Meanwhile, busy building up their larders with foraged mushrooms and berries, Norwegians call this harvest time “høst”.

Story continues

If any further proof is needed, there’s science to suggest aurora activity is actually stronger during this period. But even if the headline act fails to turn up, there are enough extraordinary experiences to guarantee the show will go on.

Skip ahead...

Rovaniemi

Finland

While Santa is compiling his list of who’s been naughty or nice, elves are busy reaping their own rewards in the surrounding boreal forests of his festive hometown, Rovaniemi. For a few glorious weeks between September and October, treetops glitter with a tinsel of coppery reds and metallic golds. More treasures can be found on the forest floor, a foraging ground for lingonberries and butter-soft chanterelle mushrooms.

Less than a 15-minute drive from the airport, Apukka Resort is perfectly positioned for dark night skies and daytime wilderness hikes. Choose to sleep in a cabin or a glass panoramic Komsio suite with a nest-like bed resembling a Sami child’s cradle. Even without snow, it’s possible to go for a midnight husky ride by swapping sled blades for wheels. Or opt for a carriage drawn by Finn horses for a ride at a more leisurely pace.

Apukka Resort is perfectly positioned for dark night skies and daytime wilderness hikes - Juhani Moilanen

Before the big freeze sets in, there’s also a chance to watch ribbons of lights dance across neighbouring Lake Olkkajärvi. Better still, float amidst the electromagnetic ripples at a secret location with the aid of a guide and an insulated rescue suit (from £82pp; nordicadventures.fi).

Book it: The Aurora Zone (01670 785012; theaurorazone.com) has a three-night half-board break from £1,015pp. Various departures from September 1 to November 10. Flights extra

Back to index

Cairngorms

Scotland

Once the sun comes up, head out on hiking trails through golden woodlands and glens

Sitting on the same latitude as Stavanger, Norway and Alaska, northern Scotland has experienced some impressive displays over the past couple of years, surprising residents as far south as Edinburgh when the lights showed up in April.

Declared the world’s most northerly Dark Sky Park, Tomintoul and Glenlivet in the Cairngorms National Park are reliable options for watching the Mirrie Dancers strut their electromagnetic stuff. Recommended north-facing viewing spots include the Glenlivet Estate, where Dark Sky workshops are held to teach more about the phenomenon.

Once the sun comes up, there’s even more beauty to behold in a haze of purple moorlands and shimmering amber forests. Head out on hiking trails through woodlands and glens, listening to the roar of rutting stags carry on the crisp air. Designed to witness the autumn colours, Wilderness Scotland leads a guided walk through the Central Highlands. Sleeping in remote hotels, it’s easy to step outside and search for the aurora – and even easier to come back and snuggle in front of an open fire.

Book it: Wilderness Scotland (01479 420 020; wildernessscotland.com) has a four-night break from £1,355pp, including B&B accommodation, daily lunches and two dinners. Starts and ends in Inverness. Departs September 27, October 21 and 28

Back to index

Lofoten Islands

Norway

With many excellent aurora viewing spots, Lofoten Islands is a postcard for beauty at the extremes - Getty

From dizzyingly high peaks to dazzling white beaches, northern Norway’s popular archipelago is a postcard for beauty at the extremes. Once the summer crowds have dispersed, quiet contemplation and what the Norwegians call “kos” (cosiness) descends as fishermen prepare their dried stockfish for export and locals fill larders with lingonberries and sweet carrots for the months ahead.

A coastal climate means temperatures are milder than on the mainland, while low population density keeps many areas free from light pollution. Many of the best aurora viewing spots, including Skagsanden beach, are accessible along the road.

While the weather still allows, stretch your legs on mountain trails or take a surfing lesson at Unstad Bay. Along with arranging daytime activities, guides at Hattvika Lodge in Ballstad can partner guests with local photographers for northern lights safaris. Set on the water’s edge, accommodation is a collection of renovated late 19th-century rorbu fisherman’s cottages.

For more seaside adventures, hop on a ferry to explore a maze of skerries and islets in Steigen on the mainland. Owned by polar adventurer Borge Ousland, the Manshausen Sea Cabins serve as a relaxing base.

Book it: Up Norway (00 47 57119988; upnorway.com) has a seven-day trip to Lofoten and Manshausen from £3,546pp, including full-board accommodation, transfers and activities. Various departures. Flights extra

Back to index

Churchill

Canada

Clumsily constructed on a major migration highway, the northern Canadian town of Churchill is literally covered in polar bears. Find them hiding between boulders, ambling along pathways or lazing in the surf along the Hudson Bay. Look up and it’s even possible to trace one in the night sky: mentioned as far back as the Bible, ursa major is one of the largest constellations in the northern hemisphere, identifiable by its Big Dipper tail.

But it’s not the only astrological attraction. The northern lights are increasingly vying with bears to be one of Churchill’s major draws, and every year sightings are on the rise.

Lodges like Lazy Bear now offer an all-hours wake-up service, taking guests to the outskirts of a town – where no roads lead in or out – to watch displays above water, tundra or the rusty skeleton of an abandoned plane.

Ahead of the bay’s big freeze, bears gather in large numbers, creating an equally captivating spectacle during daylight hours. Watch them from the safety of a tundra buggy or take a helicopter ride for a bird’s eye view. Whether looking above or below, expect a stellar show all round.

Book it: My Canada Trips (mycanadatrips.co.uk) has a five-night B&B trip from £5,059pp, including flights from Winnipeg. International flights extra

Back to index

Lulea

Sweden

Watch the lights from bed while staying at the architecturally experimental Treehotel in Harads

Although many spread their wings and head for warmer climates, several avian species stick around all year in northern Sweden. Share their perspective of the autumn forest by sleeping in a cabin suspended in the treetops, waking up to the sound of birdsong and falling leaves.

The newest addition to the architecturally experimental Treehotel in Harads, the Biosphere room was built to provide a safe home for declining species, with 350 bird boxes decorating the glass façade. Once feathers have finished fluttering, night skies are filled with a different display – visible on walks through the fairy-tale forest or from the comfort of your bed.

Twin this with a stay at the neighbouring Arctic Retreat, a world-class spa and collection of modern cabins floating in the Rane River. Paddleboard, kayak or take a refreshing dip in the water, either from the sauna or platforms outside rooms. At this time of year, it’s possible to track moose calling in the taiga forest. Pick berries along the way for a seasonal two-hour culinary experience served in the property’s restaurant, fuel for long nights waiting for the lights to appear.

Book it: Where the Wild Is (0117 450 7980; wherethewildis.co.uk) has a seven-night Autumn Forest Auroras trip from £4,450pp (two sharing), including full board accommodation at both properties and a B&B stay in Stockholm. Various departures. Flights extra

Back to index

Tromso

Norway

Visitors to Tromso can enjoy urban indulgence and wilder escapades - Moment RF/Getty

Sitting directly beneath the aurora oval (a band of high solar activity wrapping the globe), mountain-fringed city Tromso is one of the few places where it’s possible to combine urban indulgence with wilder escapades. Despite being further north than most of Alaska, it’s surprisingly temperate thanks to the Gulf Stream – even more so in autumn when temperatures hover around 11C.

Dine on experimental degustation menus at Mathallen, peruse modern art exhibitions at Nordnorsk Kunstmuseum, or catch a live rock band at Blarock Café – popping outdoors every so often to see if the lights have shown up. Hybrid electric boat Brim Explorer operates aurora dinner cruises around the harbour (£124; brimexplorer.com), or head further afield on a longer aurora chase into the surrounding islands and fjords.

Twin a city break with nearby fishing island Sommaroy to hike for autumn berries and beachcomb along pearly white stretches washed by turquoise waters. Built from a curious medley of wooden planks recycled from an abandoned school building with dried fish dangling as mobiles, the northern lights park (£43pp) provides shelter in one of the best secluded aurora viewing spots.

Book it: Fifty Degrees North (020 3897 9449; fiftydegreesnorth.com) has a six-day Autumn Aurora’s on Norway’s Coast trip costs from £1,302pp, including half-board accommodation in Tromso and Sommeroy. Various dates. Flights extra

Back to index

Ilulissat

Greenland

Take an after-dark boat ride through the frozen icebergs in Disko Bay - Paul Zizka/Visit Greenland

Over-indulgent imaginations make sense in Greenland’s cinematic, wide-screen environment of serrated mountain ranges and endless icy plateaus. Sidestepping electrons and electromagnetic waves, the Inuit have far more entertaining interpretations of the aurora – including the belief that the explosions are caused by dead souls playing football with a walrus skull.

Only temporarily blinded by the midnight sun, the northern lights are active year-round, and with barely any large-scale human settlements here, they have an opportunity to shine without light pollution.

Once the busy queue of summer cruise ships has left, accessible coastal areas are much quieter, despite the fact that autumn is arguably the most beautiful time of the year. Although above the treeline, the north-west blazes with blankets of crimson lichens and honey-hued tundra as the landscape rapidly rotates through a spectrum of fiery colours.

In Greenland’s third-largest city of Ilulissat, where the fjord is fed by one of the world’s most productive glaciers, Disko Bay is a perennial graveyard of sky-scraping icebergs. Take an after-dark boat ride through the frozen sculptures for one of the most photogenic ways to experience the northern lights, or walk along boardwalks through the 4,000-year-old former settlement of Sermermiut for an alternative perspective from land.

Book it: Regent Holidays (0117 533 729; regent-holidays.co.uk) has a five-day trip from £2,115pp, including B&B accommodation, some activities and flights from Copenhagen. Flights from UK extra. Various departures

Back to index

Golden Circle

Iceland

Gaze up at the skies from The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon

The land of fire and ice reaches an equilibrium in upcoming weeks, when temperatures are comfortable, tourist numbers have dropped and there’s a healthy balance between day and night. As the seasons slowly shift, pink stains smudge the horizon at dawn and dusk and clouds ebb away, increasing chances to see the aurora.

This is also the tail end of the whale-watching season, when ocean waves froth with a medley of breaching humpback, orca fins and sperm whale spouts. Reykjavik Sailors operate a dedicated northern lights voyage from the Old Harbour in Reykjavik (£72; reykjaviksailors.is), where there’s always the chance of a lucky fluke.

Alternatively, gaze up at the skies from high-end hot pools at Torfhus Retreat and The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon – both far enough from light pollution to guarantee a good show. Energised by the experience, tackle some of Iceland’s adrenaline adventures. Tunnel deep inside a volcano, stride across a glacier and snorkel between two tectonic plates.

Book it: Wix Squared (0203 808 6383; wixsquared.com) has a four-night luxury break from £5,000pp, including full-board stays at Torfhus and The Retreat, activities and 4X4 car hire. Flights extra

Back to index

Havila Voyages cruise

Norway

With so many locations for a northern lights hunt, hedge your bets with a cruise along Norway’s coastline - Marius Beck Dahle/Havila Voyages

With so many factors to consider, ranging from activity to cloud cover and photogenic backdrops, it’s hard to settle on one location for a northern lights hunt. Hedge your bets with a cruise along Norway’s ever-changing coastline, with 34 ports of call.

Operating environmentally responsible ships with the ability to sail silently for stretches on battery power, Havila Voyages cruise above the Arctic Circle, far from any light pollution on land. So confident that it can deliver, the company offers a Northern Lights Promise, meaning any guest failing to see the lights on a 12-day cruise between October 1 and March 31 will be eligible for a free six or seven-night trip.

Starting in Pantone-palette harbour town of Bergen, sail north through the Arctic Circle to reach aurora capital Tromso, the North Cape and Kirkenes. On the return leg, Lofoten’s narrow, sea eagle-filled Trollfjord and Torghatten – a folklore-laden mountain with a hole in the middle – are highlights.

Book it: Havila Voyages (03455 280 026; havilavoyages.com) has a 12-day round-trip voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes (and back) from £1,058 per person, including all meals. Various departures in October. Flights and excursions extra

Back to index

Abisko

Sweden

Due to a rare micro-climate, a patch of sky above northern Sweden’s border with Norway is always cloud-free. The science is simple and reliably predictable: a westerly wind forces moist air from the Atlantic to rise higher above the Scandinavian Mountain Range, allowing drier air above Abisko National Park to sink lower, causing clouds to disappear.

The “blue hole” opens a window onto the heavens, making northern lights viewing a near guarantee. Chad Blakley, founder of local operator Lights Over Lapland, claims to have seen them almost every day for a decade during the dark season and promises guests a minimum 80 per cent success rate. From October to November, he operates more affordable photographic tours to remote areas of the park typically off-limits during peak season.

Aiming to capture the lights in ­scenic setting, his nightly aurora chases cover a selection of 15 carefully selected locations – see reflections in a mirror-like river delta, watch ribbons wrap around lavvus in a Sami village, and skirt the shoreline of Lake Tornetrask for views open to the north.

Book it: Lights Over Lapland (00 46 980 33 08 92; lightsoverlapland.com) has a four-night trip from £683pp, including hostel accommodation, nightly aurora hunts and camera hire. Flights to Kiruna and onward train extra. Various departures in October

The sky above northern Sweden’s border with Norway is always free of clouds – ideal for northern lights viewing - Mattias Fredriksson

Back to index

Lake Inari

Finland

The only thing better than seeing the aurora is being lucky enough to witness a double aurora – a phenomenon best experienced in Finland, the land of 1,000 lakes. For a few weeks of the year, when dark skies have returned and icy winters are yet to set in, it’s possible to watch the northern lights dance simultaneously in the sky and on the water.

Lake Inari, the largest lake in Sapmi (the indigenous name given to Lapland), frequently ripples with activity. Find it in Lemmenjoki, the biggest national park in Finland, an untamed area of fells, mires and river valleys where prospectors once panned for gold. Decades later, waterways have a different glow, best viewed from a base at Wilderness Hotel Inari – a huddle of log cabins and glass igloos buried deep in the forest.

Learn about one of Europe’s last indigenous cultures on a trip to the Siida Sami museum and spend nights hunting for a spectacle feared in traditional folklore. Guided hikes can be arranged in the park, taking time to admire an explosion of colour before more monochrome days begin.

Best Served Scandinavia (0207 664 2241; best-served.co.uk) has a three-night Autumn Auroras break from £1,605pp, including full-board accommodation, transfers and flights

Back to index