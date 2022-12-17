Why you shouldn’t snuggle with your dog under the covers on winter nights

dog with owner in bed - Ghetea Florin / EyeEm

Letting your dog into your bed is a welcoming thought for many as temperatures drop.

Pets can provide electricity-free warmth on winter nights, but animal experts have warned that it could be dangerous to let your dog under the duvet.

Dogs have a body temperature a few degrees higher than humans so may be a great winter warmer for your cold bed, but Katy Alexander, Veterinary Research Lead at Blue Cross warned that some dogs might face the dangers of overheating if left covered up with a duvet.

“Very small dogs, puppies, elderly dogs, and dogs with arthritis or other mobility problems may struggle to find a safe exit if they are getting too hot,” said Ms Alexander.

Owners of flat-faced breeds such as French Bulldogs and Pugs should “be extra vigilant”, as Ms Alexander warned that these brachycephalic dogs are at an increased risk of overheating if put under the duvet.

Sleeping with your dog alongside weighted or electric blankets is also against veterinary advice.

Overheating

“Weighted blankets which may be too heavy to allow safe exit should be avoided. Heated blankets may risk burns and the electrical cord poses a danger if chewed,” said Ms Alexander.

Whilst some pet owners report enjoying the warmth their dogs bring to the bed, Karly Smith, animal behaviourist at Blue Cross, said she would not recommend putting your dog under the duvets with the aim of heating the bed.

“All pets must be treated with dignity, kindness and respect and should only be placed in situations that are safe, appropriate and that they enjoy.

“There will be some dogs that like to snuggle under a duvet and if this is something they want to do then this would be fine but it is important to not force our dogs to do things they are unfamiliar with or that they might find frightening.”

If your dog does enjoy sharing the bed, the experts said to watch out for signs of overheating.

Ms Alexander said: “Dogs who are starting to overheat will pant and become agitated; if you notice this we recommend removing the duvet or blankets immediately.”