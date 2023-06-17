Why the shortest hole in US Open history is harder than it sounds

Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the 15th tee at the US Open - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

History has hardly been in scant supply at the 123rd US Open – what with the pair of 62s on Thursday and Rickie Fowler reaching the halfway point in just 130 shots – but Saturday witnessed a hole claiming its own place in the record books.

In the 128 years of America’s national championship, no par-three has ever been as short as the 15th – 81 yards.

Indeed, by pushing the tee up and bringing the flag to the front of the green, the USGA ensured that LA Country Club’s little gem was a whole 11 yards shorter than the seventh hole at Pebble Beach in the final round of the 2010 championship.

Yet, while it sounds easy in terms of yardages it was anything but. In truth, the contraction gave the 15th more teeth and added so much weight to the ever growing conviction in the sport that it is not the size that counts, but what the greenkeeper does with it.

There had been three holes-in-one there in the first two days – when it played 124 yards and 115 yards respectively – but Kiwi Ryan Fox, who was the first to play it on Saturday, said “now it’s not even a case of trying to make birdie – just getting your par and running to the next tee”.

What a bizarre scorecard this was for the third round. “So you have the seventh and the 11th which are both roughly 275 yards and then the 15th which is about a quarter of those, barely touching 80 yards – all par threes,” he said.

“It’s quite the contrast and the funny thing is, the 15th is probably the most difficult of the trio today. Put it this way, if I was spectator today I’d go straight to the 15th, because there will be fun and games there.”

Fox is clearly a member of the majority of pros and fans who believe that what a hole may lack in length it more than makes up for in interest. “The Postage Stamp” at Royal Troon – only 123 yards – is often cited in this argument, with Open champions Ernie Els, Darren Clarke and Phil Mickelson all hailing the seventh at the Ayrshire links to be the best hole on the British major rota.

The 15th hole at the LA Country Club for the third round on Saturday was the shortest in US Open history - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Sawgrass’s “island green” 17th is not to everyone’s test, but at 137 yards it is not only one of the most famous holes in golf, but also the most infamous because all of those souls it has claimed at The Players Championship.

The 12th at Augusta – a whopping 155 yards – is an obvious example of the miniscule being mammoth in reputation, while Royal Liverpool hope that its new 17th hole – at approximately 130 yards – will earn its place in the par-three pantheon at next month’s Open Championship, although as of now the jury remains out of the Martin Ebert tiny creation.

Count world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as a fan. “I love those little short par-threes. I think that’s the way most par-threes should be, just because there is opportunity for birdie and bogey,” he said. “I think they’re good separator holes.”

There is a wonderful contradiction watching these big-hitters become flummoxed by what amounts to little more than a flick of the wrists. Fox was determined to go for it. “As I was first out, the greens were still pretty soft and I’m just glad that I was playing it then and not at 6pm when the greens will have crusted up,” he said.

“I tried to play a flop shot and just hit it a few yards short into the bunker. I had a nice lie on the upslope and played a nice shot from there to a few feet for a par. I think everyone will be happy with that because there will be some carnage.

“The green is narrow and it is difficult to hold. There is a big slope from back to front, so even if you aim for the middle of the green you’re going to have a difficult two-putt. Tom [Gardner, who as the LACC director of golf played with Fox to mark his card] hit it to about 10 feet, perhaps with a little local knowledge, but his putt down the hill was very tricky.

“If you go left, you’ll have a hell of a job, but I suppose if you’re playing safe and protecting your score you can lay up on the right and it’s a straightforward up and down. The thing is it’s 80 yards, you’re playing against the best players in the world, the fans are all watching and so it takes discipline to lay up.”

If real heroes do not tiptoe past giants, then they find it even more embarrassing to be cautious with a pixie, no matter how fiendish the elf. Shane Lowry, however, was taking no chances. His playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, bounced over the green into the back bunker and failed to get up and down.

“I had a game plan to just play it into the slope where the pin was yesterday and spin it back off that slope,” he said. “I hit a great shot and was pretty happy with myself making par there. It’s different for sure and really interesting. I like it.”

Lowry’s countryman Padraig Harrington later went for the flag and conjured it to five feet to set up a birdie. But still, at that stage, despite the ground not yet baked, there were as many birdies as bogeys. Bees sting bears.