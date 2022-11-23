This Is Why Shareholders Will Hold Back On A Pay Rise For Beam Communications Holdings Limited's (ASX:BCC) CEO This Year

Performance at Beam Communications Holdings Limited (ASX:BCC) has been reasonably good and CEO Michael Capocchi has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 30 November 2022. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

See our latest analysis for Beam Communications Holdings

Comparing Beam Communications Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Beam Communications Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$22m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$579k over the year to June 2022. We note that's a decrease of 15% compared to last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$432.5k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$302m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$499k. So it looks like Beam Communications Holdings compensates Michael Capocchi in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Michael Capocchi directly owns AU$773k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$433k AU$441k 75% Other AU$147k AU$237k 25% Total Compensation AU$579k AU$679k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 48% of total compensation represents salary and 52% is other remuneration. Beam Communications Holdings pays out 75% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Beam Communications Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Beam Communications Holdings Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 34% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 28%.

Story continues

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Beam Communications Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 2.0% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Beam Communications Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here