Why This SEO Writer Doesn't Believe New York City Is Dead

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic first hit New York City, HelloGiggles' SEO Writer Mackenzie Dunn had no idea what was about to unfold in her home over the next few months—but then again, no one did. As someone used to a busy career in the media industry writing trend-based stories for brands like Domino, Woman’s Day, and Good Housekeeping and spending nights at drinks and events, Dunn had to seriously adjust when everything came to halt.

However, even though she saw with her own eyes how N.Y.C. changed due to the pandemic, she also had a first-hand experience of how residents rallied together to show up for one another. "We’ve seen our little enclave of this gigantic city come together when people needed it most," the 25-year-old explains. "Our block has a Facebook group that coordinated homemade mask drop-offs and grocery pick-up for those that could not get out. I was touched to have a neighbor throw me a mask she had made from her window. It was incredible to see."

And while others may consider New York to be "over", Dunn thinks that's far from the truth. "I’ve been hearing a lot of 'New York is dead' lately and I couldn’t disagree more. It has certainly felt different, but I don’t think it’ll ever be dead," she says. "Through this, I’ve been reminded of both the city’s resilience and my own, having seen the streets go from eerily empty to once again seeing people out and about. I’ve missed going into my office, seeing co-workers, and being able to access the city with ease, but I appreciate it all so much more now."

Things might be looking up for N.Y.C. as of late with fewer hospitalizations (418 total compare to 8549 in March), but it still has a long way to go. And one of the ways Dunn has been trying to adapt to this new normal is by leaning into the simpler parts of her day, like "looking forward to cooking dinner and watching a show with my boyfriend, calling my mom or best friend at the end of the day, going for my daily walk in Central Park," she says. "They’re not as glamorous or Instagram-worthy per se, but they’re little joys that make me feel content in a time where everything else can really feel chaotic."

For this week’s Self-Care Sunday, we spoke to Dunn to learn more about her mental health and how she's been staying connected as of late. Here are her go-to self-care rituals, plus advice for people who are having a hard time living in busy cities during the pandemic.

Mental Health

HelloGiggles (HG): How has the pandemic affected your mental health?

Mackenzie Dunn (MD): My partner and I each had our respective depressive bouts over the last few months, and we’ve had to learn to lean on each other and express our individual needs—but this has made us stronger as a couple. We’re both deeply committed to our jobs, which means our health (both mental and physical) and self-care can go out the window sometimes.

Having no separation between where we work and where we live has been particularly difficult. Mentally, I find I am stressed out just by the sight of my computer in the corner of my room. It’s incredibly hard to disconnect—especially in such a small space. Recently, I’ve committed to fully shutting my computer no later than 6:15 p.m., and setting limits on my phone for how long I can be on certain apps per day. Otherwise, my entire day from waking up to going to sleep can and would be consumed by screen time. Not great for my mental health, but I am working on it.

HG: What are some go-to mental health practices you've done that you suggest others do to help feel better?

MD: As someone who has benefited from therapy in the past, I find it really helpful to talk to others on a daily basis. I make it a point to call a friend or family member every night either before or after dinner—even if it’s just to talk about something interesting I saw or reminisce on a nostalgic memory. This not only helps me clear my own head but gives them the time and space to do so, too.

HG: Are there any wind-down practices you do on Sundays to relieve possible Sunday Scaries?

MD: I physically can’t relax unless I know all my ducks are in a row for the week ahead, so on Sunday nights, I’ll write down my plan for Monday morning with all the important tasks I need to complete in order of importance and leave it on my desk. I psych myself out a lot when it comes to work-related tasks. I always get everything done, but I tend to build things up in my head as being worse or harder than they are. Seeing it on paper is really helpful for me.

