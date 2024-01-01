Why my ‘self-help journey’ drove me to rage

The publishing industry saves up its self-help titles for January - E+

Like all good citizens of capitalism, I hate myself. Self-hatred keeps the economy running: where would the skincare, pharmaceutical, fitness and dieting industries be without it? To be a good little worker, we must constantly assess ourselves, and we must constantly fall short. And we must, of course, do something about it.

The delights of masochistic self-assessment are all the sweeter in January. After the indulgence of Christmas, there’s so much more of you to assess! Someone who secretly hates you as much as you do has given you a shiny gadget to wear on your wrist, and now that gadget constantly beeps at you with how poorly you’re sleeping, how much you’re eating, how little you’re walking, and how dismal your “health markers” are in general. And this is why the publishing industry saves up its self-help titles for January: they know you’re wandering into bookshops and gyms, looking for someone to save you from yourself.

But lo! a new market emerges: call it self-help for the world. “Bootstrap discourse” has gone out of fashion. The problem is not with me, or my parents. (I’m joking: the problem is almost certainly my parents.) No: it’s the unfairness of the world, oppressing me with its judgment. This sort of book is written by the savvier authors who realise people are too aware of the structural forces that disadvantage them.

Instead, the public want to be told that nothing is their fault: that the answer is not self-help, but world-help. As Kate Manne writes, badly, in Unshrinking (Allen Lane, £20): “Our bodies are not the problem. Rather, the world is, so mired as it is in fatphobia. And we can fight it.”

Even the dying of the natural world can be reduced to a personal problem, as it is in Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet (Chatto & Windus, £18.99). Data scientist Hannah Ritchie insists that pessimism about climate change is keeping us from living the lives that we want. With wildfires raging and sea levels rising, couples are deciding to forgo having children and teenagers are reporting that they think humanity is doomed. The solution is not to fall into cynicism and instead to “take in the whole picture... humanity is in a truly unique position to build a sustainable world.”

The stated goal might be changing the world, but Ritchie focuses her attention on soothing climate-related anxiety and dread. By reframing the same data in a new, less cynical way, the facts remain the same, but we feel better about it all. The structure also remains almost indistinguishable from the more old-school “change yourself” books. A book is born out of a personal problem, whether that’s Manne’s lifelong struggle with her weight, Ritchie’s fears about the future of the planet and reluctance to have children, or the travails detailed in Sound Healing (Watkins, £12.99): Farzana Ali had a successful “fast-paced corporate job,” but found herself burned out by the hustle. This set her on a journey of self-discovery that led to her becoming a qualified “sound practitioner”, healing the mind with sound baths and ancient wisdom.

Writing the book thus becomes part of the process of solving the problem. The only novelty is the direction of the author’s gaze: inward versus out. It’s a neat trick. If you read a book about how to make money and it doesn’t work, eventually people catch on. But tell people that it’s the world that needs fixing, and they will keep coming back, because the world always does.

This new style of book is written in the same overly simplistic and personal tone as the self-help ones. There are usually bullet-point lists on how to take action – about as realistic as thinking you can have the thighs of your dreams by “getting your steps in” – meaning that ultimately a lot of the advice bends back towards self-improvement. Unshrinking, for instance, includes tips on “intuitive eating”, while Not the End of the World includes actionable items like “eat less beef” and “[demand] action from political leaders”.

Lyndsey Stonebridge’s book We are Free to Change the World (Jonathan Cape, £22)

Everything is still geared toward self-improvement, even if it uses the language of health or social justice to get there. Information doesn’t matter unless it benefits you directly; all authors are ultimately treated as gurus in this genre. Even someone such as Hannah Arendt can be transformed into a self-help figure, as she is in Lyndsey Stonebridge’s book We are Free to Change the World (Jonathan Cape, £22). The subtitle, Hannah Arendt’s Lessons in Love and Disobedience, turns a philosophical body of work about evil, power and coercion into tips on living a more exciting life.

Everything, throughout, is dumbed down in order to make the book more approachable, more about the reader. Stonebridge writes about the “white male European canon”, says Arendt “looked across the field of political philosophy and rewilded it”, and makes Adolf Eichmann sound like a case study in toxic masculinity: “That man, known certainly by every woman and by quite a few men too, who you wish had not sat beside you”.

The idea here seems to be that by looking at the world, thinking about its problems, and “rewilding” your life, you too can become one of the most influential thinkers of your time. And this was the point at which I quit my self-help journey and tore up my resolutions for 2024.

It’s one thing to try to help me to fix my disordered eating; it’s another to try to “girlboss” me into philosophy. Sometimes, I think, self-hatred can be useful.

