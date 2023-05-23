Why seagulls really try to steal your chips at the beach

seagull steals fish from a woman having lunch at the seaside in Lyme Regis, Dorset - Graham Hunt/BNPS

Seagulls have become chip and ice-cream thieves because they see humans enjoy eating them, scientists have concluded.

Avian scavengers are far more likely to snaffle food if they see people taking a bite of something similar.

Researchers at the University of Sussex placed brightly-coloured crisp packets on Brighton beach, then sat nearby either eating crisps from a blue packet, or from a green-coloured bag.

They found that in 95 per cent of cases, herring gulls pecked at the packet that matched the colour of the bag from which the researcher was eating, suggesting the birds were taking notice of the food that humans were choosing.

The only time the birds ignored the crisps was when the tide was low and they had better foraging opportunities near the shoreline.

Around one quarter of the birds even approached the researcher to try to steal their crisps.

Herring gulls are known as kleptoparasitic birds and will often steal food from each other as a way of conserving energy.

Franziska Feist, a researcher at Sussex, said the study shows that signs warning people not to feed the gulls are unlikely to deter the birds.

“Mitigation strategies may have to go beyond just deterring the public from feeding gulls as our findings indicate that simply observing us eat is sufficient to influence their foraging decisions,” she said.

“Observational strategies are important for gulls because one of their foraging strategies is kleptoparasitism, or food-stealing, wherein individuals steal food from others and thus profit from a reduced energy-expenditure compared to going on long foraging trips themselves.

“This is a strategy applied by various gull populations to varying degrees, but it is part of their natural behavioural repertoire. In non-urban areas, the targets may include other gulls as well as other species, and in urban areas, we happen to be a potential target as well,” Ms Feist added.

Herring gulls typically eat fish and invertebrates, but they will also consume discarded human food, including that found in landfill sites and household waste.

Researchers were unsure whether gulls were simply attracted by the food itself or if it was humans that were making the bounty appear more enticing.

The team believe that the birds have adapted their natural kleptoparasitic tendencies to survive in an urban environment.

However, birds prefer to swoop in and steal food when people are not looking. A recent study by the University of Exeter found herring gulls are far less likely to try to take food when they are being watched.

