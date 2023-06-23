Why scrunchies, kids' camps and selfies are key to Gloucester-Hartpury's sustainability strategy

Co-captain Natasha Hunt leading her side out in the semi-final against Bristol Bears - RFU/Dan Mullan

During his days as an all-action back-rower in Cherry and White, James Forrester and his clubmates relished their appearances in the local paper. Invariably, they would need to begin at the back of the edition and work inwards to find their names.

Last week, Forrester noted that the Gloucester Citizen had devoted both its front and final pages to the Premier 15s finalists. As the newly-appointed chief executive of Gloucester-Hartpury Women, having moved into the front office after coaching the forwards last season, he sent a message to the players’ WhatsApp group.

“Well done for the changes you’re driving,” Forrester wrote. “This wouldn’t have happened a year ago.”

Gloucester-Hartpury face Exeter Chiefs on Saturday in the domestic decider. It is hoped that a record-breaking crowd of 10,000 will descend on Queensholm, as Kingsholm has been temporarily renamed. Forrester does not mind deferring praise for that idea. As evidence of recent collaboration with the men’s Premiership team, it was implemented by Nicol McClelland, Gloucester’s head of marketing.

“I really like it,” Forrester says. “It’s a bit of fun, gets us some publicity and celebrates the girls a little bit. What we need in this sport, to really grow it, is as many people like Nicol in as senior positions as possible in organisations.”

James Forrester is hoping to lead his Gloucester-Hartpury side to domestic success this weekend

Women’s rugby union appears to be gathering momentum, which Gloucester-Hartpury are surfing. After finishing sixth last season, they qualified for this year’s play-offs as league leaders with a record of 16 wins from 18 matches, before ousting Bristol Bears 21-12 to reach the final.

Sarah Beckett’s surging try in the third minute, following an exchange of passes with wing Mia Venner out wide, began the contest in some style. Dare one say, it was the kind of careering run that Forrester made his trademark as a favourite of The Shed.

Since retiring in 2008, at the age of 27, he relocated to Singapore. There, while coaching the national side, Forrester founded a successful fitness business, UFIT, that subsequently diversified from boot camps into physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Having returned to the West Country with a young family, the 42-year-old’s involvement with Gloucester-Hartpury is merging a number of passions as he bids to stir “a sleeping giant of women’s rugby”. That mission statement is going nicely. Co-captained by Zoe Aldcroft and Natasha Hunt, with the blockbuster Tatyana Heard at inside centre, Gloucester-Hartpury will be tough to beat on home turf.

Besides winning, Forrester harbours twin aims of inspiring young females and working towards sustainability. He prefers not to dwell on mistakes committed by the men’s game – “everything is easy in hindsight” – but knows women’s rugby union will have to be smart and innovative.

“I’ve given presentations on a five-year sustainability plan and it’s key to know our audience and how to engage with them,” Forrester explains. “We are a business and we want to drive revenue while fulfilling that vision of inspiring females.

“Typically, in men’s matches, adult male spectators will drink a load of beer while they watch. That’s just knowing your audience and knowing how to make revenue from them.

“We’ve started selling branded Gloucester-Hartpury hair scrunchies and made £700 last Saturday. That might sound like a small amount but for our budget it can be quite significant.”

Gloucester-Hartpury are hoping lower ticket prices will bring in a crowd of more than 10,000 for the final - CameraSport/Bob Bradford

With the help of elastic hair ties, it is estimated that “a little bit of money” was made on a Premier 15s semi-final that welcomed around 3,000 fans. Hitting a mark of five figures for the final, two months after England’s win over France was watched by more than 58,000 at Twickenham, would feel weighty.

Low ticket prices mean that the women’s game is speculating to accumulate. Make no mistake, though, an accumulation is happening. Forrester is not alone in his assertion that the women’s game can be “absolutely integral” to the sport’s ecosystem in England.

“Gloucester have been brilliant in how they have collaborated with us but I also think they’ve recognised the speed at which we’re growing,” he says. “Rugby needs to engage more fans and a younger audience. That’s what the men’s strategy needs to be and it’s what the women’s strategy is. We have a lot of new fans coming on board. The strategies are aligned in that way.

“Money is tight for people. Landing national and global sponsors is going to be key and I think very few companies will look at those deals unless there is collaboration with the women’s side of a club.”

Camps for youngsters is another avenue to sustainability. Done well, Forrester says, these will provide coaching work for players, who will naturally engage boys and girls and build their own profiles in the community. Another potential benefit is that the club would strengthen its own player pathway.

Gloucester-Hartpury have hosted up to 200 girls on festival weekends featuring activities ranging from bouncy castles to talks from players. Forrester praises Gwen Crabb, the Wales lock, for speaking “powerfully” about her struggles with body image and how rugby has eased such anxieties.

Forrester anticipates that a “game-changing” television deal for women’s domestic rugby will be around the corner and another of his motivations has been to support players that have grafted in other jobs, such as teaching, nursing and policing. Success has been “hard-earned”, so enthusiasm is palpable and infectious.

“Because growth of the game is new to them, it’s really easy to get them to go out and do club visits. They will hang around for three hours after games to do selfies and autographs and you can see it’s not fake. They love it. I hope that doesn’t change as a generation comes through that has grown up with it.”

The tone of this last sentence is when-rather-than-if. Forrester is convinced that further, more exciting milestones lie ahead of Gloucester-Hartpury and women’s rugby union as a whole.

