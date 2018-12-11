Why Schumacher was the best I ever worked with – Pat Symonds

In this video, F1 Racing editor Ben Anderson is joined by associate editor James Roberts to discuss with Symonds, who is now F1's Chief Technical Officer, the lasting impact and legacy that Michael left on the sport.

In it, they talk about how Schumacher broke the mould in terms of what it meant to be a Formula 1 driver – unprecedented levels of fitness, commitment, attention to detail and a win-at-all-costs competitive spirit – that allowed him to blaze a trail to greatness.

Symonds also gives his opinion on how he thinks Schumacher compares to Fernando Alonso – who he also ran to two world titles – and Lewis Hamilton, who is now the closest driver to challenging Schumacher’s mantle as the statistically greatest F1 driver of all time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More exclusive Schuey stories on PRIME:

How Michael Schumacher changed F1 foreverThe Ferrari that Schumacher took to new heightsHow Benetton built a Ferrari empireHow Schumacher and Todt transformed FerrariUntold story: When Schumacher met Villeneuve in the bar after Jerez '97

As well as Symonds' insights, Roberts talks about his experience at the Schumacher museum in Cologne, featuring cars from his private collection, which he toured along with Michael's legendary Ferrari team boss, Luca di Montezemolo.

Don't forget to check out this month's F1 Racing magazine, upon which Michael stars on the front cover, and you can read Anderson's personal tribute to the great man here.