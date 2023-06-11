Why the Schofield drama has shaken ITV’s Dame Carolyn McCall

Carolyn McCall of ITV

Dame Carolyn McCall, the under-pressure chief executive of ITV, is by now familiar with fire-fighting.

During a tumultuous five-year tenure at the helm of the broadcaster, the TV boss has repeatedly found herself in the line of fire from MPs, floundering under tough questioning about the deaths of reality contestants on Love Island and The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Now, another parliamentary appearance looms amid outrage over ITV’s handling of Phillip Schofield, the This Morning presenter who left the channel following revelations about his affair with a much younger male colleague.

The hearing, which will once again call ITV’s safeguarding practices into question, is an unwelcome distraction for McCall as she battles to steer the broadcaster through a turbulent move into the streaming age.

As public and political pressure over the Schofield scandal mounts, fresh questions are being raised about the scale of the challenges facing McCall – and her future at the company.



“It’s one of those things where if it’s not disappeared from the news, or god forbid there’s another development in the story, then you could see the board thinking maybe now’s a good time to change management,” says one industry observer.

“Let’s say I’m the chair thinking the share price has gone down 60pc plus since the chief executive has come in, shareholders are unhappy, is this a potential opportunity to do a clean sweep of the management and start afresh?”

“If something’s going to happen, it’ll really be for those underlying issues.”

Schofield’s ignominious exit from This Morning has dominated the headlines for weeks, amid questions about how much senior ITV bosses knew and when. There are also questions over whether the company did enough to protect employees and scrutiny over how it handled complaints.

Adding fuel to the fire, the saga has drawn outspoken criticism from former presenters including Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj, who have accused the broadcaster of fostering a “toxic” work environment and instigating a cover-up.

In a letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer last week, McCall said ITV had instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of how it handled the affair.

The ITV boss is now braced for closer scrutiny from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, with MPs expected to grill her on Wednesday about how long bosses knew about the affair, how they responded to complaints and whether any non-disclosure agreements were used.

So far, ITV appears to have avoided any financial impact from the controversy. Its share price, while down almost 60pc over the last five years, is little changed over the last week.

Arnold Clark, the main sponsor of This Morning, has confirmed it will not renew the deal when it lapses in the autumn, as previously planned. But for investors, any hit to advertising is of relatively little concern, given the show’s low-profile daytime slot.

Moreover, analysts argue that chat shows like This Morning owe their popularity and longevity far more to the format than to the presenters.

“The show’s going to be 35 years old this October and it’s had presenters come and go,” says Alice Enders at Enders Analysis. “The point is that it’s the format that drives the audiences.”

An ITV insider played down the significance of the scandal, saying the broadcaster was frequently in the public eye due to its popularity.

They said: “We make shows that people watch and talk about, that’s why we’re different from Channel 4 and the BBC.”

Nevertheless, McCall’s interrogation threatens to pile on the unwelcome publicity and adds to a litany of recent troubles at the public service broadcaster.

Aside from the reality TV scandals, the broadcaster has had to manage Ant McPartlin’s drink-driving crash, Piers Morgan dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain and Jeremy Clarkson’s uncertain future on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?



This week, former X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson accused ITV of an “abuse of power” as she outlined her “traumatic” experience on the talent show.

One TV industry figure says the controversy surrounding Philip Schofield has the “seeds of disaster”, adding it has the potential to be as damaging as the phone-in scandal in 2007.

ITV was fined a then-record £5.7m by Ofcom for cheating viewers out of millions of pounds through rigged phone-in competitions.

For McCall, though, the severity of the latest scandal could rest largely on her performance in front of MPs.

During her rocky first appearance, the TV boss had the steadying hand of Sir Peter Bazalgette, then ITV’s chairman, by her side. However, he stood down last September to be replaced by Andrew Cosslett, who does not have a strong background in broadcasting.

ITV has retained FGS Global, the City PR firm founded by Remain campaigner Roland Rudd, to carry out media training ahead of the hearing.

McCall may be considering offering up a sacrificial lamb to satisfy what Enders describes as the “very British thing of claiming scalps”.

One TV industry figure wryly invokes the internal BBC joke that “if there’s a crisis, deputy heads must roll.”

“I don’t think it’s a BBC exclusive,” the insider adds.

One prime target to shoulder the blame would be Kevin Lygo, the broadcaster’s 65-year-old director of TV. One of the best-known figures in the industry, Lygo has been at the company since 2010 after previously holding a senior role at Channel 4.

Lygo has denied any mistakes were made in the handling of the Schofield crisis. But following a slew of controversies across ITV’s programmes, the long-serving boss may struggle to sell that line to MPs.

Martin Frizell, the editor of This Morning, and managing director of daytime Emma Gormley may also find their positions under threat.

Adding to the pressure on the executives are reports that Schofield’s co-presenter Holly Willoughby went over their heads to bring her complaints directly to McCall. ITV denies this.

Any attempt to shift the blame onto other executives risks sparking an internal backlash and opening up a creative vacuum at the heart of the broadcaster.

Instead, analysts and investors say McCall’s fate will be decided by more fundamental concerns.

The chief executive’s tenure has been dogged by ITV’s lacklustre share price and the flop of BritBox, its joint venture with the BBC.

Bosses have hailed a strong start for new streaming service ITVX, which is a key part of the company’s target of reaching £750m digital revenue and 2.5m subscribers by 2026.

Yet ITV has been slow to fully embrace streaming, while McCall’s decision to plough £180m into the new venture just as the advertising market goes into decline has unsettled investors.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the top line of the broadcasting operation for economic, cyclical reasons,” says Enders. “How to manage that is a really challenging situation.”

The company is reportedly considering the sale of a stake in its thriving production division in a bid to steady the balance sheet.

Ultimately for chairman Cosslett, a City bigwig who also chairs the Rugby Football Union and B&Q owner Kingfisher, it is the financial performance that will be in his sights as he considers the future of ITV’s leadership.

One major ITV shareholder says: “From a commercial perspective, the major things driving the share price and shareholder views of the management team are the advertising downturn and navigating that, the launch of ITVX and the value of the production business.”

An ITV insider insisted McCall has the full support of the board. Yet if Cosslett is looking for an excuse to shake things up, the Schofield saga could provide him with the opportunity to do just that.