Why savers are the Treasury’s next big cash cow

Mortgage borrowers suffered a costly blow last week when the Bank of England increased interest rates from 4.5pc to 5pc.

But while rising rates have hurt borrowers badly, they have also handed HM Revenue and Customs a sizeable tax windfall at the expense of the nation’s savers, analysis for the Telegraph reveals today.

In all, savers face an estimated £7.6bn tax hit as the Bank of England’s rate-rising spree pushes their returns over tax thresholds frozen by Rishi Sunak.

Until now, tax on savings interest has earned very little for the government – raising just £1.4bn in 2020-21, official figures show.

But now interest rates are soaring, hundreds of thousands more taxpayers are earning enough income on their savings to exceed tax-free limits and get caught in a tax trap.

Since 2016, basic rate taxpayers have been able to earn up to £1,000 in interest on their savings tax free, while for higher rate taxpayers the limit is £500.

Yet when former chancellor George Osborne introduced the personal savings allowance interest rates stood at just 0.5pc. In this ultra-low interest environment, a higher-rate taxpayer would have to hold more than £100,000 outside of a tax-free wrapper to be at risk of paying tax on the interest. But now the Bank Rate stands at 5pc, the bar is far lower.

Indeed, the Government’s decision to keep the allowance frozen amounts to a stealth tax raid on nest eggs that will force over 1.2 million taxpayers to pay tax on their savings for the first time, according to calculations by accountancy firm RSM.

Savers will pay £7.6bn in tax on their interest this year, the Centre for Economics and Business Research calculates.

According to financial data provider Moneyfacts, the average rate on an easy-access savings account today is 2.36pc. At this rate, a higher earner will start paying tax on their income with a pot worth just £21,000.

The higher the rate, the bigger the tax hit – which means savvy savers are being punished for seeking out the best deals. A higher earner with £60,000 in a fixed rate bond paying today’s top rate of 5.8pc will face a £1,192 tax bill, compared to £366 if they have an account paying the average rate.

Many of those caught in the trap may not realise they face higher bills this year, resulting in an unexpected tax sting.

Additional rate taxpayers also get no personal savings allowance, so for them the bill is even higher. They would pay £1,566 to hold the same amount of money in an identical account.

Economists and former ministers have called on the Government to increase the personal savings allowance or scrap the tax completely to allow savers to keep more of their money.

Tom Clougherty, of think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, said: “As a rule, allowances and thresholds throughout the tax system should be linked to inflation. If the government wants to raise taxes, it should do so explicitly, rather than relying on fiscal drag to stealthily generate more revenue.

“But there’s actually a good argument on savings interest for going further and abolishing the tax altogether, when fiscal conditions allow. Cash savings are overwhelmingly made out of taxed income and shouldn’t be subject to another layer of tax.”

The savings tax burden has been made worse by the Government’s freeze on income tax thresholds, and the lowering of the additional rate threshold.

The income threshold at which taxpayers pay 45pc tax dropped in April this year from £150,000 to £125,140. Over 300,000 taxpayers will cross the threshold in 2023-24, immediately losing their personal savings allowance.

Meanwhile, 2.1 million taxpayers will enter the higher rate bracket over the next five years – seeing their income tax rate jump up to 40pc and their personal savings allowance brutally slashed in half.

Tax thresholds are frozen until 2027-28 under measures imposed by prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The Adam Smith Institute said the government’s decision to freeze thresholds had created a “highly detrimental” fiscal drag effect.

The think tank’s Maxwell Marlow said: “Instead of keeping up with inflation, the Treasury is intent on increasing medium-term household insecurity, reducing investment from savings, and ensuring people’s post-tax income goes less far.”

Savers can stash away up to £20,000 a year into an Individual Savings Account (Isa). Any income earned inside an Isa is tax-free.

But once this allowance is used up, savers will turn to easy-access accounts and fixed-rate bonds. It does not help that the interest paid on Isas is generally lower than that of other savings accounts. Today the top rate on an easy-access Isa is 3.85pc – nearly two whole percentage points lower than the rate savers can get for the market-leading one-year fixed-rate bond.

Former pensions minister Ros Altmann said the tax-free savings allowance should be increased so taxpayers can save more during the cost of living crisis.

“Having to pay tax on their interest income erodes the spending power of the money they put aside for the future even more,” she said. “The Government was right to ensure most people’s savings income would not be taxed, but now that rates are rising, savers will suddenly face tax bills as well as coping with cost of living pressures.”

If the personal savings allowance had risen with inflation, then today basic-rate taxpayers would have a £1,300 allowance while higher rate taxpayers would have a £652 limit.

Shaun Moore, of investment firm Quilter, said that with the average first-time buyer deposit at £35,000, the tax threat shows the importance of keeping your savings in a tax-free wrapper such as an Isa.

He said: “Considering the sky high mortgage rates, cost of living squeeze and eye-watering house prices it seems very unfair to then tax those who have managed to diligently save enough to get on the property ladder.”

He said that the Government should change the tax rules to reflect the new economic environment, adding: “The era of ultra-low interest rates is in the back mirror for the time being and the government needs to modernise the tax system to appreciate this new environment.”

The Bank of England raised its Bank Rate by 0.5 points last week after core inflation defied projections in May, pushing up to 7.1pc, its highest level in 30 years.