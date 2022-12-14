Why savers have to act fast to best protect their cash from inflation

savings accounts inflation

Those looking to protect their savings from inflation should move quickly to secure deals as rates may have peaked, experts warn.

It comes as figures published on Wednesday show inflation slowed to 10.7pc in November, down from 11.1pc a month earlier thanks to a fall in fuel prices.

Inflation erodes spending power of savings, and at the current rate, £10,000 in cash will be worth £8,930 in 12 months’ time.

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates again on Thursday, but experts say rates offered on savings may not rise any higher.

According to Moneyfacts, the data company, the easy access account now offering highest rate is Yorkshire Building Society at 3pc.

However, this only applies to deposits of £5,000, and falls to 2.5pc thereafter, meaning a saver would gain £275 but lose £1,070 to inflation.

This is around double the savings rate of the average easy access account, which is well below the inflation rate at 1.52pc as of December 13.

NS&I is also increasing the prize rate on its popular Premium Bonds to 3pc next month. The maximum deposit is £50,000 and winnings are tax-free.

Virgin Money was ranked as the most competitive easy access individual savers account (ISA), with 3.00pc up to £20,000.

However, it is only open to customers who already have a current account with Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank or Yorkshire Bank.

The best fixed-rate offer is currently with Melton Building Society, fixed at 4.75pc until April 2025 - higher than any of the fixed three-year rates currently on the market.

Someone depositing £10,000 in this account would gain £475 over 12 months but lose more than double that to inflation.

However, Sarah Coles, of the investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that inflation was expected to dip next year and encouraged savers to take advantage of a fixed rate.

She said: “It may feel as though you need to hang on for a better rate to keep pace with inflation, but you may be focusing on the wrong inflation figure.

Story continues

“You don’t necessarily need 10.7pc to beat inflation in the year to come. During 2023 and 2024, we expect it to drop back as recession tightens its grip. It means inflation may be closer to 5pc than 10pc by the end of the year.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to fix, you don’t want to wait too long. We may even be past the peak already.”

Regular savings accounts offer the highest rates on the market, but are typically constrained by the monthly deposits and maximum balance that these rates apply to.

Monmouthshire Building Society offers 5.5pc , for example, but only when you deposit up to £200 a month to a maximum balance of £2,400.

Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland both offer 5pc gross, but this is limited to a monthly deposit of £150 up to a balance of £5,000.

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst with Bestinvest, said: “Locking in the best fixed rate you could pay off over the longer term when the gap between pay growth and inflation narrows.

“Savings rates have fallen since October when interest rate expectations soared in the wake of Kwarteng’s mini budget. With the pace of interest rate rises expected to slow, there may be further falls in savings rates to come so acting quickly to secure the best deal makes sense.”