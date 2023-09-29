Why Sacramento park rangers say bargain hunting can cost people their lives on area rivers

Those who want to raft or float down local rivers in Sacramento don’t have to break the bank. A quick search on Target or Walmart’s websites shows inflatable rafts listed for less than $40, which could be cheaper than renting higher-end equipment for a few hours.

But judging from the recent summer season, local officials would warn against it.

“On the American River, the most accidents we have would be water rescues that occur because of people’s store-bought rafts,” Sacramento park ranger Mark Piazza said.

“Usually, those rafts aren’t built as strong as (what) the rafting company uses. So any type of tree or branch that’s floating in a river hits it, or they get stuck in a current that takes them on an island, those rafts pop easily, so most water rescues occur because of that.”

Piazza estimated that park rangers conducted water rescues stemming from popped rafts roughly once a weekend during the summer months.

More people were believed to be out on the water over the summer because historic rainfall last winter led to the highest water levels in recent memory. The rain and snow pack in the Sierras were the highest measured since the mid-1980s, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Rental companies charge roughly $145 to $280 for day use, depending on the size of the raft. High-end rafts that aren’t prone to popping can cost $5,000 to $7,000. Walmart offers small inflatable rafts for as little as $27. Target sells rafts and kayaks ranging from $40 to $850 with some products on sale because the season is winding down. .

Regardless of the rafts people use, park rangers emphasize the importance of wearing life jackets and avoiding the use of alcohol on the water. Anecdotally, they say, those are the biggest safety issues they encounter on Sacramento-area rivers.

“Not wearing life jackets,” Piazza said. “We promote (the rules) heavily through our advertisement on our website and in the parks. We do provide free life jackets for anybody who would like to use them. ... A lot of children, too, if you’re 13 and under, you have to wear a life jacket. That’s a requirement by law.”