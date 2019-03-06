Why ISM Raceway is perfect for Ryan Newman to end his winless streak Ryan Newman hasn't won a race in two years, a span of 71 races where the 41-year-old has gone without lifting a trophy in Victory Lane. He also is in his first season driving for Roush Fenway Racing. And those two factors are precisely why Newman should be considered among the favorites to win this […]

Ryan Newman hasn’t won a race in two years, a span of 71 races where the 41-year-old has gone without lifting a trophy in Victory Lane. He also is in his first season driving for Roush Fenway Racing.

And those two factors are precisely why Newman should be considered among the favorites to win this weekend at ISM Raceway in Phoenix.

RELATED: All of Newman’s Cup victories

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Consider the following stats from Racing Insights:

Newman has two wins at ISM Raceway in his career, one in 2017 and one in 2010.

The 2017 victory snapped a 127-race winless streak. It was his first win with Richard Childress Racing, which he had been driving for since 2014.

The 2010 victory snapped a 77-race winless streak. And it was his first win with Stewart-Haas Racing, the team he drove for from 2009-2013.

Sound familiar?

A long winless streak. A new team. ISM Raceway.

Sure sounds like a recipe for success for Newman.

MORE: Drivers who ended long winless streaks in the desert