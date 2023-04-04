Why Royals new manager Matt Quatraro had red eyes following his first MLB win

Royals manager Matt Quatraro apologized for being a few minutes late to his postgame press conference after the Royals’ 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

He also sat at the front table with bloodshot eyes — with good reason — following his first win as an MLB manager.

“They dumped some champagne on me and sprayed it in my face first,” Quatraro said of his Royals players, before laughing. “Turned out the lights, and that was about it.”

A few minutes later, in the clubhouse, the Royals explained how they’d celebrated their coach’s momentous day.

Infielder Nicky Lopez — he turned up his boombox to bounce a tune by German rapper Summer Cem off the walls — said he and catcher Salvador Perez were the ones to douse Quatraro. The players had brought in Dom Pérignon for the occasion.

“He deserves it,” Lopez said with a smile. “Wish we could’ve gave it to him last series, but it’s a long season.”

Quatraro, 49, started his minor-league coaching career in 2004. He began as a big-league assistant with Cleveland in 2014 then moved to Tampa Bay in 2018 before getting his first managerial shot this year with the Royals.

“It’s a big deal. He may play it down a little bit. I don’t know how he kind of responded to that, but it’s definitely a big deal,” Royals catcher MJ Melendez said of Quatraro’s first win. “And we’re just so happy for him. It was definitely a little bit of champagne showers in here for sure.”

KC’s players had some preparations ready. First, they put towels on the clubhouse floor to reduce the mess, so the clubhouse attendants wouldn’t have to deal with as much cleanup.

Melendez also said Quatraro gave a short speech afterward.

“It was super exciting to get him his first one,” Royals pitcher Brady Singer said, “and hopefully, there’s many more.”

The Royals helped Quatraro to his first victory a bit behind their intended schedule. KC was swept in its opening three-game series against Minnesota, which meant the players kept their bubbly under wraps longer than anticipated.

Story continues

It still was plenty effective Monday night, giving Quatraro a lifelong memory.

And also some blurry eyes.

“You can tell when you guys are in here, how everyone’s loose. Everyone’s enjoying themselves. It’s just a product of the culture we’re building around here,” Lopez said. “It’s fun playing for him.”