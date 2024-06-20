Why Royals believe Salvador Perez, Bobby Witt Jr. deserve to start MLB All-Star Game

Kansas City Royals captain Salvador Perez channeled his inner youthful exuberance. As his name was called ahead of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, the Royals captain blew a gigantic bubble from his chewing gum.

Then, he showcased his trademark smile.

It was the quintessential Salvy moment. One that is layered with All-Star moments and KC pride on and off the baseball field.

Perez was in his element on that blissful July afternoon. He was surrounded by some of the best players in the league and had his teammate, former Royal Whit Merrifield, right by his side.

Three years later, Perez hasn’t been able to celebrate the annual All-Star Game alongside his own teammates.

Much of that has been due to the Royals’ paltry records. Last season, Perez made his eighth All-Star appearance and was the lone Royal in attendance.

However, the Royals have a chance to provide him some company this season. To do that, KC needs the help of its faithful fan base.

On Monday, Major League Baseball released the first voting update for the 2024 All-Star Game ballot.

Perez was listed in second place behind Baltimore Orioles backstop Adley Rutschman at catcher. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. trailed Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson at his position.

“They are extremely deserving,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I saw where the voting was. They are behind some really good players. But, in my mind, they should both be starters.”

Additionally, Royals second baseman Michael Massey sat in third place in the voting. All three players have a compelling case to make the team.

And their Royals teammates have made it clear that they deserve more recognition.

“They have shown out every single day playing this game and they are exciting to watch,” Royals utilityman Nick Loftin said. “These guys have done everything they could possibly do every single day.”

All-Star voting will continue in Phase 1 through June 27. The top-2 players at each position (alongside the top 6 in the outfield) will advance to Phase 2.

In Phase 2, the highest vote-getters from each position will be named All-Star starters in their respective leagues. Phase 2 will begin on June 30 and run through July 3.

So what will it take to get multiple Royals in the game? Here are three factors to consider when highlighting the Royals’ candidacy.

Bobby Witt Jr. is on a historic pace

Witt continues to set records early in his MLB career. Last season, Witt became the first Royals player to have a 30-30 season after posting 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases.

This year, Witt is on pace to eclipse many of his 2023 numbers. He is pacing to finish with 210 hits, 81 extra-base hits, 129 runs and 46 stolen bases. Those numbers have only been reached one time in MLB history by Hall of Famer Hugh Duffy in 1894.

Entering Wednesday, Witt led the American League in hitting (.321 batting average), hits (97) and runs scored (59) while boasting a 4.5 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), per FanGraphs.

“He is somebody that can do a lot of things and he can help you win games in a lot of ways,” Quatraro said. “We talk a lot about what he does behind the scenes too that helps us and helps everybody out here be a little bit better each day. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of and something you don’t take for granted.”

One of those ways is defensively. Witt has turned in a variety of highlights that showcase his five-tool ability at shortstop.

There was the dynamic double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has made multiple over-the-shoulder catches from his stead at shortstop.

“You see it every day,” Loftin said. “He makes plays that not many people make.”

Witt is a native of Colleyville, Texas. If he is selected to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, it would be his first appearance and a special moment for his family and friends.

Salvador Perez: Model of Consistency

While Witt has ascended into superstardom, Perez continues to guide the Royals as the team captain.

This season, Perez has put together some of his best numbers. He entered Wednesday hitting .295 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. Meanwhile, Perez has an .895 OPS (on-base plus slugging) that registers as his best mark since 2021.

The Royals have also expanded his game defensively. Perez is seeing more time at first base in addition to behind the plate. It’s kept him fresh and available for more games throughout the season.

“He’s put together a very consistent career,” Loftin said. “Every single year, he has shown up and done the things he needs to do to put himself into that category of being one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Perez has been selected to eight All-Star games. He also set a few career accomplishments along the way. Earlier this season, Perez hit his 250th career home run against the New York Mets.

The AL catching landscape is dominated by Perez and Rutschman. For Perez, he has one distinguishing number to look at for his candidacy.

Perez is fifth in the AL with a .371 batting average with runners in scoring position. The production has helped the Royals rank 3rd in the AL in runs scored.

Royals resurgence gives lasting impression

The Royals lost a franchise record 106 games last season. So far, KC has been the talk of the MLB season with its rapid turnaround.

In addition to their stellar starting pitching, both Witt and Perez have carried the offense through different spurts.

They are the lone Royals with 10 or more home runs. Prior to Thursday’s game, Witt was tied for the MLB lead with 11 Outs Above Average.

“For what they’ve meant to us and how well they’ve performed this year, I think they should be (starters),” Quatraro said. “I hope it goes that way so that they both get to start.”

It remains to be seen if the Royals do indeed get two All-Star starters, but Witt and Perez have a compelling case to be recognized with one of the game’s top honors.

“They’ve helped this team tremendously to get to where we are now from where we were last year,” Loftin said. “That just shows the kind of players that they are.”