Why is Rishi Sunak cosying up to China – and will it make a difference?

In his election campaign, Rishi Sunak portrayed himself as a harsh critic of China who wouldn’t hesitate in curtailing unwelcome Chinese activity in Britain - Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

It was intended as a decisive, forthright answer. One designed to lay to rest any fears that Rishi Sunak was somehow soft on China while eliding the shift in stance from his ill-fated predecessor.

Instead, Mr Sunak botched the answer. Asked, while flying to Bali for the G20 summit if he intended to label Beijing a “systemic threat”, as the ultra-hawkish Liz Truss had planned to, the Prime Minister responded: “My view on China is straightforward. I think that China unequivocally poses a systemic threat – well, a systemic challenge – to our values, and our interests, and is undoubtedly the biggest state-based threat to our economic security, let me put it that way. That’s how I think about China.”

That response – using the term threat, taking it back, before using it again – left China hawks in the Conservative Party, already despondent at Mr Sunak’s apparent change in direction, bemused.

“I just don’t understand what he’s doing,” one veteran Tory MP and China sceptic told The Telegraph.

“He thought he could curry favour with President Xi and get a meeting with him. Well that turned out to be a complete joke.”

He’s not alone. Within Government, too, there are believed to be concerns as to whether tackling China’s deep-reaching influence within the UK is being prioritised at all.

‘You can’t appease the President Xis of this world’

The question of “threat” or “challenge” is more than just one of semantics. Britain’s Integrated Review, published to much fanfare in 2021 and aimed at defining a post-Brexit foreign and security policy for a generation, is being rewritten already. How it classifies China should, in theory, set the tone for every department.

In its original form, the Integrated Review declared Russia the “most acute direct threat” to the UK’s security while China was labelled a “systemic competitor”. That meant continued trade and cooperation over transnational issues like climate change, alongside greater efforts to protect Britain against Chinese meddling and interference.

Yet even since its publication in March of last year, attitudes in the Conservative Party towards China have hardened, while revelations about Beijing’s operations abroad continue to emerge.

It was no surprise that during the summer’s leadership election, which he went on to lose, Mr Sunak portrayed himself as a harsh critic of China who wouldn’t hesitate in curtailing unwelcome Chinese activity in Britain.

His campaign material declared that China was the UK’s “biggest long-term threat” and claimed “Rishi is ready to face down China”.

Yet, now in office, Mr Sunak appears to have backtracked on that stance, generating great unease among the growing hawkish wing of the party who worry that avoiding the threat label is a prelude to greater softening.

The above quote aside, the Prime Minister has remained tight-lipped on China, deflecting questions by pointing to the Integrated Review process. Yet his track record and apparent softening have set off alarm bells among backbench hawks.

“He has a relatively low foreign policy exposure, there’s not much of a fingerprint,” said a Westminster hawk, adding that the same was true of his advisers. Where Ms Truss was surrounded by serious China sceptics, Mr Sunak is not.

What little track record he has suggests he leans towards wanting Chinese investment. The Telegraph reported in January that the then-chancellor was pushing to revive a major UK-China trade summit that had been suspended since 2019.

The UK’s financial picture has got even worse in the intervening months and so few expect the Prime Minister to turn away Chinese investment.

“I get the impression he just doesn’t think it’s that important,” said the Tory MP, “the idea he’ll get overly fussed is just not going to happen.”

For the China hawks, the Bali summit ended up being the epitome of a misguided belief that China can be appeased.

Mr Sunak’s bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping was cancelled at the last minute, officially because of the brief crisis over Ukrainian missiles that had landed in Poland. Elsewhere, Mr Xi engaged in a remarkable public dressing down of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, accusing him of “leaking” their conversation after a readout of their earlier meeting included mention of alleged Chinese interference in Canadian politics.

Canadian intelligence officials had warned that Beijing was engaged in “targeting Canada with a vast campaign of foreign interference”, including during the country’s 2019 general election. The two states have had frosty relations since Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, a top Huawei executive, in 2018 at the behest of the United States.

“You can’t appease the President Xis of this world, because they just think you’re a weak nation,” the Tory MP said.

Yet for Parliament’s doves, the summit actually showed the benefits of engaging with Beijing. Mr Xi did ultimately allow a memorandum condemning Russia over Ukraine, a surprising diplomatic victory for the West held up as proof by doves that, on the major issues, Mr Xi can be negotiated with.

Mark Logan, a vice chair of the All Party Parliamentary China Group and former diplomat in Shanghai, argues that the UK simply has to find a way to work with Beijing: “I do think there just has to be a way in which both countries work together, across trade, economics and peace.”

He points out that China is a relative newcomer to the global top table and “so it’s going to take a little while to figure out the best way to conduct relations”.

The issue at the heart of the debate is whether any engagement with China simply emboldens Mr Xi and the Chinese Communist Party, or if Britain’s defences against Beijing’s interference can be strengthened at the same time as maintaining a constructive relationship.

The Integrated Review and the “threat” label have become a focal point for those concerns, but they stretch well beyond it.

The reassessment of the integrated review is a black box; Downing Street bats away questions in public and in private as to its outcomes. It’s not even clear if the Prime Minister wants it. It was announced by Ms Truss in September and, while officially meant to be a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it would also have served to boost her credentials as a tough-talking, hardline democrat on the global stage.

Cancelling the reassessment would risk even greater backbench anger than diluting it, however, while the war in Ukraine has genuinely upended the geopolitical assumptions of the last decade.

Mr Sunak is also operating with a very changed party to the one of even 18 months ago. Covid, the crackdown on Hong Kong, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and Mr Xi’s continued sabre-rattling over Taiwan have pushed the Conservative Party in a firmly hawkish direction.

China's President Xi Jinping attends the G20 Summit - Bay Ismoyo/Pool Photo via AP

“The conversation around China has shifted, I think irrevocably. It’s not going back to where it was,” said an insider. It’s a view shared by ministers, backbenchers and officials alike.

As a former Number 10 staffer put it: “Covid really changed everything. It arrived and a lot of people realised, ‘S---, we’re really exposed here’.”

Even if Mr Sunak were to take a softer line on China, he would face a serious fight from backbenchers who have grown ever more rebellious over the last six years. Still, “Rishi can do a lot of damage unilaterally,” the insider warned.

‘It’s important that we call a spade a spade’

The original review promised a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, branded a return “east of Suez”, which bemused many in the defence world who questioned what it meant in practical terms. Now, the war in Ukraine and Britain’s prominent role in leading support for Kyiv are making the case that London’s best efforts might be better focused on Europe.

“The pivot to the Indo-Pacific seemed reasonable in March of 2021. Now that we’ve got a land war in Europe it needs reanalysis,” said Lord Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff.

As for Beijing, the views of the defence world appear to follow the same divisions as those in Westminster. “I’ve always taken the view that we must regard China as a competitor, we don’t want to paint it as a threat,” said Lord Dannatt, warning that doing so risked becoming self-fulfilling.

Just as in the civilian sphere, the debate is not over whether to cut off Beijing completely – it’s simply too big an economic reality to ignore – but the extent to which standing up to China can go hand-in-hand with cooperation.

“Russia is the immediate threat, but the long-term threat to our ways of life, our sense of ourselves, our security in its widest sense, economic, diplomatic, social, comes from China,” said Major Gen Rupert Jones, a retired senior Army officer who has worked in Whitehall.

“I do think, while being diplomatic with our language, it is important that we call a spade a spade,” he added.

A firmer stance would not preclude the UK from co-operating on areas of mutual interest, he insists. “It doesn’t mean you're bringing down the curtain, But let’s not kid ourselves: they see us as a threat.”

It’s a view not too dissimilar to that held by MI5, the organisation tasked with keeping the UK safe from Chinese interference. In a joint address with his FBI counterpart in July, MI5 director general Ken McCallum set out in clear terms that, while the UK should continue to engage with China, it possessed a huge challenge through its continued corporate espionage, targeting of trade secrets and repeated cyber attacks on Western businesses directed by the Chinese state.

Private companies tend to keep such incidents quiet if they can, but in 2021 Microsoft revealed that its email servers had been hacked, exposing almost half-a-million servers worldwide, including thousands in the UK. Britain and its allies laid the blame at the door of Chinese state-sponsored hackers.

The West’s assumption that greater prosperity would create a liberal China had been “proved wrong”, Mr McCallum said, and Beijing continued to seek to “bend our economy, our society, our attitudes to suit the Chinese Communist Party’s interests”. In a speech this week, however, Mr McCallum was careful to avoid the term “systemic threat”.

All of this is a long, long way from where the Conservative Party found itself in 2010 when it took power for the first time this century. Under David Cameron and, in particular, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, the UK pursued a “golden era” of ties with Beijing. The duo visited the Chinese capital and Mr Xi returned the gesture, famously supping real ale alongside Mr Cameron in a rural Buckinghamshire pub.

David Cameron sharing a pint with President Xi - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“I think about that pint picture all the time”, said a top official from the Cameron and Theresa May years. “It was so unbelievably naive.”

At the time, sources say, no one really had any idea how far Chinese purchases and control of British strategic companies and industries had gone.

A recent tally by The Sunday Times put the total Chinese investment in the UK at £134 billion, including Heathrow Airport, Northumbrian Water, a data server company and logistics businesses.

Mr Osborne, say those working closely with him at the time, was nonchalant about the risks and felt rejecting Chinese investment would damage Britain without deterring China.

“He’s a historian and he felt the ‘Asian Century’ had arrived, so, like Harold Macmillan with the Americans, we should embrace it. But Macmillan was leading the declining power. This time it’s the US that is declining and they are going to fight it and won’t accept us cosying up to China,” the official says.

Mr Osborne’s landmark decision to join Beijing’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to the Obama administration's frustration, was “a massive f--- you to the Americans,” the official added.

Too big to ignore?

By the time Mrs May was in office, attitudes had begun to sharpen, but Britain, in need of allies and investment following the Brexit vote, was in a poor position to stand up to China.

There was a growing acknowledgement of the risks posed by Chinese investment, but concrete action was limited. “There was a hardening, but it wasn’t terribly hard,” said the official.

That was exemplified by Hinkley Point C, the vast nuclear power plant to be constructed in Somerset by the French state-owned EDF with partial Chinese funding. Pulling the plug could have sunk EDF and wrecked Anglo-French relations at a crucial moment. As a result, say insiders, security concerns were overridden and the project greenlit.

China General Nuclear retains a 33 per cent stake in the plant.

After the disastrous election of 2017, Mrs May was in no position to define her own priorities. At that point, an adviser tells The Telegraph, the Treasury took over and commercial concerns trumped security.

It’s a common thread that runs from 2010 right through to today; the belief, held by officials, backbenchers and ministers alike, that the Foreign Office and Treasury are institutionally dedicated to not rocking the boat on China.

“We became dependent on them and the advice from [civil servants] reflected that dependency,” said the top official. “During UN votes, for example, we were told ‘Don’t tread on Beijing’s toes’.”

Others point to the way in which Britain rapidly slapped sweeping sanctions on Belarus after Minsk’s crackdown on protesters, yet no end of brutality in Xinjiang towards Uighurs and other Muslims has resulted in only a handful of individuals being targeted.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The relationship with China is complex. It is important we engage with China as a fellow United Nations Security Council member on key issues including foreign and security challenges, climate change and global health, as well as have a channel to discuss issues where we don’t agree and behaviours that we are opposed to.”

For proof that Foreign Office hesitancy remains an issue, hawks raise the recent incident in Manchester where the Chinese consul general was filmed and later admitted assaulting a Hong Kong protester by dragging him onto consulate grounds. The Foreign Office says it is waiting for local police to complete their investigation, despite the diplomatic immunity of the officials involved.

Tory hawks insist that the consul general should be expelled. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has been lobbying hard on the case, claims he was told by Foreign Office officials that they do not want to spark tit-for-tat expulsions.

At the Foreign Office, James Cleverly, the relatively new Foreign Secretary, has proved popular with officials. However, China sceptics express fears that he will be led by Foreign Office orthodoxy rather than force his will on the mandarins, pointing out that his team of advisors is lacking in China expertise.

The decision this month to force a Chinese company to unwind its takeover of Britain’s biggest computer chip maker, Newport Wafer Fab, has been widely praised as a sign of a new toughness within Government. Yet The Telegraph understands that it required an immense fight to force it through a reluctant Whitehall.

Mr Sunak was chancellor under Boris Johnson, a period when the China debate truly caught fire. Huawei was banned from providing equipment to Britain’s 5G mobile network, at an enormous financial cost to consumers, while the Government moved to kick China out of two other key nuclear projects at Sizewell and Bradwell and passed the National Security Investment Act in January this year to give the Government greater powers to block foreign takeovers of British companies.

Despite that significant hardening, few who were there believe the onus came from the prime minister. On 5G, Britain had originally chosen to allow the use of Huawei kit outside of critical areas, but the Trump White House forced Britain’s hand by slapping sweeping sanctions on the company.

Officials were also flown over from Washington to give what has been characterised as a “b---------” to British ministers over Huawei.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party was becoming more organised on the China issue, with the China Research Group formed in April 2020 to hold ministers to account on the issue. Two months later, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), which has legislators from across the democratic world, was founded.

The hawks have fought hard to press the Government on the Communist Party’s genocide in Xinjiang, its brutal crackdown on Hong Kong and its efforts to spread its influence in the UK, including the recent revelations that it is running informal “police stations” in Britain and elsewhere to exert pressure on dissidents living abroad.

They have no intention of letting Mr Sunak go soft on China, but the major question hanging over this debate – and the one which sends hawks into fits of despair – is whether China is simply too big to ignore.

As Mr Sunak himself put it: “[China is] an indisputable fact of the global economy and we’re not going to be able to resolve shared global challenges like climate change… without having a dialogue.

Despite its slowing economy and zero-Covid policy, China was the UK’s fourth largest trade partner over the last year, accounting for £28 billion in exports and £65 billion in imports, both increases on the previous period.

The Asian superpower dominates the supply of rare earth metals – essential for numerous green technologies including wind turbines and batteries – solar panels and many medical supplies. Then there are more basic needs such as textiles, furniture and even toys.

Beijing itself is pursuing a “strategic decoupling”, including, according to MI5, stealing commercial secrets, in an attempt to make itself less reliant on the West and therefore less vulnerable to sanctions. But its economy remains heavily export-focused and reliant on Western consumers.

In the West, say experts, there is a growing understanding of the dangers inherent in becoming reliant on China, but decoupling would be hugely expensive and difficult.

One Westminster figure tells of a conversation with a White House official about the costs of moving away from Chinese dependence: “He said, ‘Look, if we persist with this decoupling, we've got 10 to 15 years of hardcore inflation. Nobody wants that. You can't sell that to the American people, no matter how much the American people might be sceptical or dislike the Chinese Communist Party's behaviour.’

“Ultimately, if they have to choose between taking a firm line on China, and feeding their kids or paying their heating bills, you know what they're going to do.”

A united front

The position both the UK and the rest of the West have found themselves in is encapsulated in the paradox of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s gas war has shown exactly what happens when the West becomes reliant on a nation that does not share its values.

At the same time, it has demonstrated the immense costs of undoing that dependence and created a fiscal and political position where Western governments simply cannot afford to pay the price of undoing that dependence.

As with Russia, there are also major questions over whether the West can stick together. Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, visited Beijing earlier this month, demonstrating Berlin’s own dependence on China but also the potential for cracks in the Western alliance. It fits a pattern of China trying to divide and conquer European countries.

If the West is to stand up to China, that unity will be essential. “The level of unity across the transatlantic community after Ukraine was invaded, I think, took China by surprise,” said Veerle Nouwens, a senior research fellow for the Asia-Pacific at the Royal United Services Institute. “Having a unified approach to China sends a very strong signal. And if countries start to diverge from that, it makes the diplomatic signalling to China less effective.”

Diplomacy also has to go hand-in-hand with improving resilience and reducing dependence on China in key strategic areas of trade and technology, said Ms Nouwens. “That is a long-term effort. And that’s one that really has to start today.”

For Britain to extricate itself from the position it has found itself in will take years of work. Yet it also won’t answer fundamental questions about how, if at all, Britain should deal with a country that does not share its views on universal human rights.

For many within the Conservative Party, there’s a resignation that if all of the Chinese government’s actions so far have not been enough to change Britain’s attitude, little short of an invasion of Taiwan can.

This isn’t just a question of national security versus prosperity, they point out.

“What use is a slightly better investment screening policy if we are wildly increasing our dependency upon China?” asks Luke de Pulford, the executive director of Ipac. “The CCP has perpetrated genocide in Xinjiang. If our relations with China aren’t seriously shaped by that, then our values mean nothing.”