Why We Like The Returns At Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Tekcapital (LON:TEK) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tekcapital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$19m ÷ (US$52m - US$598k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Thus, Tekcapital has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tekcapital's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tekcapital has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Tekcapital has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 37% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,520% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Tekcapital's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Tekcapital has now broken into profitability. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Tekcapital does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

