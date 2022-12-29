Why We Like The Returns At Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kim Loong Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM261m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM183m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Kim Loong Resources Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 45%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kim Loong Resources Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Kim Loong Resources Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 65% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Kim Loong Resources Berhad (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

