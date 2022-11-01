Why We Like The Returns At Geberit (VTX:GEBN)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Geberit's (VTX:GEBN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Geberit is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = CHF849m ÷ (CHF3.5b - CHF890m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Geberit has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 24%.

roce
In the above chart we have measured Geberit's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Geberit here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Geberit's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 64% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Geberit's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Geberit has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 14% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Geberit does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Geberit that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

