Why We Like The Returns At AnAn International (SGX:Y35)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at AnAn International's (SGX:Y35) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AnAn International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$56m ÷ (US$509m - US$345m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, AnAn International has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 27%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AnAn International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at AnAn International. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 338%. The company is now earning US$0.3 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 40% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 68% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, AnAn International has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has dived 78% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing AnAn International, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

