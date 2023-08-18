Why the return of Phoebe Philo has every fashionista hot under the collar

New Radical: Philo designed for the female gaze, connecting to the women she designed for on a deeper level - David Sims

No, these are not the social-media comments of Taylor Swift-mad tweens losing their minds about Eras tour tickets, but the words of grown-ups, breathless at the imminent return of 50-year-old designer Phoebe Philo to the fashion industry with the launch of her eponymous label.

To a certain echelon of women, Philo is little short of a goddess. Between 2001 and 2018, her vision dictated the way a whole generation wanted to dress, first as creative director at Chloé (where she succeeded her friend Stella McCartney) and then at Céline, another Parisian label, which she transformed into a zeitgeist-defining mega maison, growing sales four-fold to an estimated €750 million to €800 million per year.

But this wasn’t purely a business success: Philo connected to the women she designed for on a deeper level than simply through the sale of nice handbags. And now, on the brink of her comeback, that bond is renewed.

To a certain echelon of women, Philo is little short of a goddess - Getty

‘It’s almost indescribable for me, it’s a feeling,’ says Gabrielle Boucinha, the founder of @oldceline, an Instagram account that has accumulated almost 400,000 followers since Philo’s departure from the house in 2018. It has become a place where her acolytes – or Philophiles, as they have become known – can reminisce about a time in fashion when a woman who really understood other women was shaping the prevailing aesthetic.

‘Phoebe mastered clothes for the female gaze. The female gaze encompasses so much more than just what someone is wearing,’ Boucinha continues. ‘This allowed her era at Céline to be such a unique experience because it had so much of a story and lifestyle connected to it. It was more than just fashion’.

Sienna Miller wearing a striped Céline number on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015 - Getty

What did this experience and lifestyle entail? Sleek, minimalist-leaning clothing with surprising, thoughtful flourishes, made to last for years; the prizing of comfortable, even ugly shoes (the fact that Birkenstocks now feel like a sophisticated summer shoe choice is down to Philo); linking fashion and art like never before with artist collaborations on the catwalk and in stores; being proud of getting older (see Philo’s casting of a then 80-year-old Joan Didion in Céline’s spring 2015 campaign); a rejection of bare-all internet culture (‘The chicest thing is when you don’t exist on Google,’ Philo once told Vogue); and juggling career and motherhood on one’s own terms (Philo became the first high-profile creative director to take a proper maternity leave when she had her first child while at Chloé).

Philo designed clothing for women with thoughtful, practical flourishes – she even made a hot-ticket item of comfortable-but-ugly shoes - Getty

Philo’s effect on how women dress today cannot be overstated. At its most simple level, there was the permission she gave us to wear trainers in our everyday lives, rather than just for sport, when she took her bow at the end of Céline’s spring/summer 2011 show wearing Adidas Stan Smiths.

On the same outing, her hair was tucked into her polo-neck jumper, igniting a vogue for using this simple trick to look instantly cool (if only Céline could have monetised that). Another way to achieve effortless Philo style was by wearing the chunky-framed Petra or Baby Marta sunglasses she designed for Céline. She once described her perfect capsule wardrobe as ‘a white shirt, a pair of black trousers, a skirt, maybe three coats. Two jackets, a high heel, a flat shoe, and a trainer. A bag. Maybe only one bag. And maybe a scarf.’ It’s the kind of simplicity so many of us crave amid stuffocation.

Philo appears at the end of a Céline show in Adidas Stan Smith trainers - Getty

Philo grew up in Harrow, the eldest daughter of a surveyor and a graphic artist (agenda-setting talent runs in the family – her mother Celia worked on the cover of Bowie’s Aladdin Sane). She studied at Central Saint Martins where she met McCartney, later becoming her first assistant at Chloé, and could have been destined to remain in the shadow of fashion’s most famous ‘nepo baby’ had she not gone for the top job after McCartney left.

Martina Lohoff, whose own Céline collection was amassed during visits to the Florence store with her mother and her sister, is the founder of @thearchivedotcom, which specialises in hunting down Philo-era Céline designs requested by clients. She says Philo’s power to seduce hasn’t diminished with time.

‘We have the most incoming requests for two artful dresses from the Céline spring/summer 2017 runway, a white dress with the iconic “Anthropometrie” print by artist Yves Klein and a dress with spiderweb bra details,’ she explains. ‘Then there are the printed blankets, which were a collaboration with graphic designer Peter Miles. They were first shown on the winter 2017 runway.’ Philophiles online can fuel new frenzies for old pieces, too: ‘[Danish influencer] Pernille Teisbaek once wore a lingerie lace top from the spring 2016 runway and the requests came in minutes later.’

Artful design: a Céline dress with the iconic “Anthropometrie” print by artist Yves Klein - Getty

From the archives: this 2017 spiderweb bra dress is still in demand among Philophiles - Getty

In 2017, after months of speculation that she was ready to move on, it was confirmed that Philo was leaving Céline. Since her departure the following year, she has been almost entirely off the radar, save for a handful of appearances at fashion and art industry parties – wearing, FYI, black with gold jewellery (these are the kinds of details that Philophiles obsess over).

She is like the Adele of fashion in this respect, taking time to lay low between periods of huge influence – she also took time out from 2006 to 2008, between her stints at Chloé and Céline, to be with her young children, shared with her art dealer husband Max Wigram. In 2021, she announced her latest return to design with an eponymous label, which would have minority backing from LVMH. ‘I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere,’ Philo said at the time, again sounding more like a pop star than a fashion designer.

But it’s only now, more than two years on, that the brand is finally about to launch after registrations opened on 27 July (Philo appears to be so wary of social media that the Instagram post announcing this has already been deleted). According to Women’s Wear Daily, the first collection will consist of more than 150 pieces including jewellery and accessories, which will be sold via phoebephilo.com.

Canadian-Ukrainian model Daria Werbowy, who starred in many Céline campaigns, is rumoured to be the face of the eponymous new label - Arun Nevader

It’s said to be going on sale in September, although some rumours suggest that it will be aligned with the Frieze London art fair, which begins on 11 October. The 39-year-old Canadian-Ukrainian model Daria Werbowy, who starred in many Céline campaigns under Philo and bears more than a passing resemblance to the designer herself, will reportedly be the face of the label (she hasn’t worked since 2016, but earlier this month appeared in the first images from Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno).

It was recently reported by Lauren Sherman, fashion correspondent for Puck, that Philo has been inspired by the Paris-based brand Cristaseya and the way it releases collections in twice-yearly ‘editions’; and that Philo’s planned launch this autumn is actually the third iteration of the collection, seemingly after some trial and error.

Philo’s work was often seen on the fashion-week set - Getty

‘I don’t think it’ll necessarily be instantly beloved, like a lot of good art or expression of creativity,’ Sherman tells me. ‘But there’s a class of designer that can repeat success because it’s less about them and more about a feeling. She is one of them. Her talent is in being able to create desire.’

As the countdown continues, here, three Philophiles reflect on their love of the designer and their hopes for her new collection.

Jane Shepherdson

Chair of fashion-rental platform My Wardrobe HQ

Shepherdson: 'You’d look forward to a Céline show, because it would show you something different' - Ophelia Wynne

I had just taken over as chief executive of Whistles when Phoebe was appointed at Céline in 2008.

The style that we talked about for Whistles was this effortless but very contemporary feel, which was a reflection of our own style. We and our customers wanted pieces that were discreet and modern, that weren’t showy – and which had pockets! Then Phoebe took over Céline and straight away started to produce these collections that were totally original, introducing a new silhouette. She was creating things that people hadn’t thought of before; you’d look forward to a Céline show, because it would show you something different.

We also felt that because the collections were designed by a woman, it felt as though they were the sort of clothes that we actually wanted to wear. It wasn’t a male fantasy of a woman or what a woman should look like.

The pieces I own are beautifully cut. I wouldn’t say classic as they’re more contemporary than that – they don’t stand out as being a piece from a different age. I have two pairs of shoes with the lovely solid silver heel she used to do – I don’t wear heels at all apart from those because they’re so easy to walk in. The Telegraph Magazine’s photographer loved them too, they’re amazing.

'It wasn’t a male fantasy of a woman or what a woman should look like' says Shepherdson - Getty

The handbag with the three little pouches on a cross-body [known as the Trio] was absolutely spot-on. I’ve got one in plain navy, one in different shades of taupe and a large bright-orange one. I didn’t want a big show-off handbag, I didn’t want an It bag that was huge and heavy. I just wanted a really slim little pouch that went around my shoulder and I couldn’t even feel I had it. It was such a move on, yet so simple. I loved that it had no obvious branding – it was, ‘If you know, you know.’

I was never a huge designer purchaser. I’d previously only bought a few pieces of Prada. I even tracked down one pair of my Céline trousers on Yoox because I could see how perfect they were but also designer clothes back then didn’t feel as expensive as they do now; I think they were about £300. I spent the most money on the handbags and the shoes. I knew these pieces would stay with me for ever.

Though I have a terrible feeling that I won’t be able to afford this new collection – I think it’s going to be really expensive – I’m just really excited to see what she does. I look at the catwalks less now than I used to, I don’t think I’m ever really excited that much by people’s collections, but I can’t wait for this one. She always pointed us to the future – I think she’ll change how we want to dress.

Yana McKillop

Stylist

'I’m sure [Philo] will have designed something that women never knew they wanted' says McKillop - Ophelia Wynne

I started following Phoebe Philo as soon as she joined Céline. I loved what she was doing but couldn’t afford anything. I admired everything she stood for because fashion at the time was dominated by designers who were still creating a very sexual look, so her sophisticated and simple vision was like a dream. It was 2015 before I could buy my first piece. It began with a pair of sunglasses and soon after I bought the classic Trio bag, then another bag.

When Phoebe announced she was leaving Céline in 2017, the resale market went crazy; that’s where I’ve since picked up most of my Céline. I own 50 or 60 items and usually wear something every day. I especially love the jewellery – I have so many treasured pieces and wear them so much that stones are falling out, but I love them anyway. Although the bags are a good investment, I don’t buy with a view to making money, I buy because I love the pieces.

Staying power: Philo's designs don't lose their relevance with changing fashion trends - Getty

Phoebe is an inspiration to me, she’s this modern woman who is strong and unique. I scoured the internet to find every interview she’s ever given – there haven’t been many – and I saw her speak at the Vogue Festival in London in 2014. She was so confident. As a stylist I see how quickly fashion moves, but what she designs still feels relevant 15 years later; it works for every scenario.

I was so excited when Phoebe announced her return to fashion but it’s been so long that my excitement has stalled a bit. Now that I know it’s coming in September, I’m looking forward to it again. I’m sure she will have designed something that women never knew they wanted.

Anna Ogundehin

Global communications consultant

'When I read that Phoebe wants her new label to be independent so she can experiment on her own terms, I thought, "Yes, that’s the woman I love"' says Ogundehin

Anna Ogundehin’s hair and make-up: Amanda Clarke at Joy Goodman, using Rodial Beauty and L’Oréal Paris Hair

Phoebe Philo was the first and only time that I bought into a designer as much as I did the clothing. To me, she’s one of the best designers ever – incredibly professional, wildly successful yet also unapologetically family-first, but in a way I really get. I’m family-first, too, but never truly content unless I’m feeling fulfilled at work as well. I feel that commitment made her a better designer; you can see in her designs that she gets what it’s like to be juggling a lot. When you wear her clothes, you feel they’re designed by someone who totally understands.

I remember starting working as head of fashion and beauty PR at Selfridges around the time that the first Phoebe Philo collections for Céline were coming in, so it made a very strong impression. The first piece I bought was a silk, draped dress with a long piece of fabric that you can allow to trail behind you or use as a scarf. I got it in Selfridges with my 50 per cent discount.

Then when I moved to Elle magazine, some of the senior fashion editors had the Luggage tote, which I really admired but couldn’t quite afford. Later I started working at Browns, where I was lucky enough to have a fabulous clothing allowance, so that’s where I bought most of my pieces – trousers, tailored jackets, boots, knitwear and trainers. When I read that Phoebe wants her new label to be independent so she can experiment on her own terms, I thought, ‘Yes, that’s the woman I love.’

I find that quiet confidence to do what she’s done and be utterly brilliant – and to choose if and when she wanted to come back – so inspiring. Fashion like hers can give you that wonderful feeling of empowerment and strength. It’s not that my body is being made to look as good as possible, it’s more that I’m just genuinely comfortable and effortless. As I’ve got older, I have a clear sense of what flatters my figure so I’m looking for my ultimate capsule wardrobe, not trends.

If I’m rushing in the morning, getting the kids out, and then need to be on a call, I always turn to my tried-and-tested outfits, which very often incorporate Céline. I once read a quote from Phoebe where she said she aims to reveal a woman not display a woman, which just felt so on point.

