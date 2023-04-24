Why I retraced the footsteps of my Ten Pound Pom parents

Sarah Rodrigues (travel writer) aged 2, her brother and mother in Oz, Jan '74

I defy anyone to lay claim to an experience more glorious than circling above the brilliant blue of Sydney Harbour on the descent to Kingsford Smith Airport: pearlescent Opera House shells gleaming, their otherworldly beauty so different from the stark grace of the Harbour Bridge, yet so perfectly in sync with one another; their soaring arches and curves inextricably linked since 1973.

From the languorous comfort of Singapore Airlines business class (with a bit of an extra glow from the champagne, admittedly), it struck me that, as an Australian living in London, it’s a descent I’ve made countless times – and yet it still leaves me breathless. What on earth must my parents, arriving in the late 1960s, have made of it – a relatively newlywed couple coming from the bleak industrialism of Leicester, with a teething toddler in tow?

Last year marked 40 years since the official scrapping of the Ten Pound Pom Scheme – an initiative launched by the Australian government in 1945, under a more elegant “assisted passage migration scheme” moniker. It was a bid to actively encourage skilled migrants Down Under, to boost the population and provide a workforce for its thriving industries. A tenner (roughly £300 in today’s money) was all you needed to have a crack at a better, sunnier and more optimistic life, with the Aussie government promising employment opportunities and affordable housing, as well as subsidising the fare from the Motherland.

Sydney; not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but one in which my opportunities seemed endless

Most Ten Pound Poms spent over a month travelling by ship to reach their new home: their first glimpse of Sydney Harbour would not have been from the air, still less from the commodious surroundings of business class. The reason my parents’ first view of the city was aerial was, conversely, also one of the reasons they’d chosen to leave England: racism, exacerbated by being a mixed-race couple.

My mother is English: all blue eyes, fair skin and blonde hair. My father is Indian, although raised in Fiji, the grandson of indentured labourers. They met in a pub on the night that England won the World Cup in 1966. Their first years together in Leicester were plagued by subtle yet obvious prejudices – the flat that was available to my mother, but not once my father arrived to view it. My father, walking home across the park with my mother’s cutlery clanking in his bag (a pre-wedding, removalist money-saving move), being apprehended for theft and marched back to my mother’s house (her hair by now, no doubt, in some unspeakable confection of rollers) to verify that he was not some Jean Valjean melting into the night with a pair of candlesticks.

Their exit interview from the UK was conducted by an Australia House official. Despite having promised my dad that they would “do two years in Australia” – the minimum if you didn’t want to pay a full return fare (about £120 at the time) – my mother, fiercely British and with family here, was never completely convinced about leaving. Her concerns about a better future for our family – at the time, a couple with one child – can’t have been assuaged by the official matter-of-factly noting that when the ship docked in Cape Town, my mother would have to walk on one side of the street, my father the other.

I haven’t inherited my mother’s colouring, but the lippiness apple has not fallen far from that particular tree. “And what’s the baby supposed to do?” she demanded, gesturing towards my angelic, coffee-caramel older brother. “Walk down the middle of the road and get run over?”

The Ten Pound Pom Scheme hit its max in 1969, when 80,000 Brits ventured across the world in search of a better life. With so much admin to manage, who could blame the team for deciding that my family were more trouble than they had the energy for, and sticking them on a plane to swerve the apartheid issue?

What my parents could not have expected, though, was that they’d be whisked into Singapore Airlines first class (business class didn’t exist until the late 1970s) and treated like royalty. Cabin crew cooed over my fretful brother, and made sure that my mother, exhausted and dehydrated from soothing him, was fed and watered. What a way to start a new life. What hope, joy and expectation they must have felt.

Their jubilance may have wobbled somewhat on arrival, when they had to present their papers to uniformed men, shirt buttons straining over rotund stomachs, drinking beer. It was 3am.

My recent journey was less eventful. Though – despite my excitement at being home – the Singapore Airlines cabin crew had to virtually prise me from my business-class seat, it was smooth sailing thereafter. As the bearer of an Aussie passport, I steamed through to the other side, and was soon in the arms of my family.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine that I ever willingly left Sydney: not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but one in which my opportunities seemed endless. I’d graduated from Sydney University with a law degree and had a fabulous lifestyle and friendship group. But in the mid-1990s, before the internet was as omnipresent as it is today, Australia felt terribly far away from the excitement of the rest of the world. With no need to apply for a work visa, thanks to my parentage, I donned my rucksack, booked a cheap flight and headed for London.

Like my parents, I had no intention of remaining overseas beyond two years. And yet, 25 years later, here I am. They say things travel full circle, and perhaps that’s true. While my parents have made Australia their permanent home, my mother, in particular, still experiences intense homesickness for England – as do I, for Sydney. Her accent has become blurred with an Aussie twang and in conversation, it often takes some time before people realise that I am not English. We each refer to both countries as “home” – and yet neither place quite feels as though it is.

There is an odd sense of displacement, a feeling of not quite belonging. My mother looks at certain recent happenings in Great Britain, and in British politics, and says she’s sometimes almost ashamed to be English. For my part, each time I return to Sydney, it seems a little glossier, a little more materialistic, and not in a way that sits comfortably with this scruffy south-east London incarnation of myself.

And yet, the view as you descend is just the start of it. The purple haze of jacaranda blossom in November, and the crackling heat that erupts, eventually, into a quick-fire storm, after which the world is shining and new, and the fallen flowers are purple smudges on the pavement. The mild winters, during which we’d complain that it was “freezing” if we had to don so much as a jumper.

Clamorous birdsong; stringy bark; whirring cicadas. Ocean pools; golden sand; the smell of eucalyptus. The cheerful “no worries, too easy” when you ask service staff for help, or the casual “nah, you’re ’right!” when you apologise for being in someone’s way. The endless pyrotechnic displays over our jewel of a harbour (perhaps a tad OTT, admittedly – I once read an article suggesting that Sydney sets off fireworks whenever a pizza is delivered on time – but I appreciate the spectacle nonetheless). The beaches populated at 6am, with locals getting their swim or surf in before work or school. The short drive (or train ride) to the preternatural beauty of the Blue Mountains, where secluded pools, surrounded by sun-warmed rocks, provide a tranquil oasis from the siren song of beaches like Bondi and Manly.

Today, £10 equates to less than AU$20. I couldn’t even buy a cocktail with that in the Sydney I visited at the beginning of this year. I’ll forever be indebted to my parents for taking that chance on the scheme, forever homesick for my hometown, and forever grateful for the freedom of two passports, the ease of access to travel in Europe and, more particularly, to live in a city as grand and exciting, as diverse and divisive, as London.

