Why remake a 92-year-old Oscar-winning movie? 'All Quiet on the Western Front' director explains

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Remaking an Oscar-winning movie is a dicey proposition. Why mess with success?

But when German director Edward Berger decided to redo Lewis Milestone’s 1930 epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” for Netflix (streaming Friday), he was on a mission to tell the futile (and fatal) tale of a 17-year-old World War I German conscript from a German point of view.

As Berger saw it, whenever American or British directors make war movies, it is impossible to avoid letting well-earned heroism seep into such efforts, befitting their victors' point of view.

As a result, Berger wanted to anchor his "All Quiet" to the national yoke of loss and shame that burdens many Germans.

“When it comes to both world wars, as a German there is nothing to be proud of in that part of history. There’s only guilt, terror, horror and a deep sense of responsibility to the past,” says Berger, 52. “That’s in me. That’s in my kids.”

Felix Kammerer stars in the 2022 version of &quot;All Quiet on the Western Front,&quot; a grim depiction of the horrors of World War I. The Hollywood version won an Oscar in 1930; this time it was made by a German director.
Felix Kammerer stars in the 2022 version of "All Quiet on the Western Front," a grim depiction of the horrors of World War I. The Hollywood version won an Oscar in 1930; this time it was made by a German director.

The result is possibly one of the most searing and soul-crushing depictions of warfare that has ever muddied the screen. It has the staggering battle sequences of “Saving Private Ryan,” the gruesome trench warfare of “1917” and the exploration of quieter moments in soldiers' lives seen in "Apocalypse Now.”

Despite their nearly 100-year gap, both movie versions of Erich Maria Remarque’s enduring 1929 novel are echoes of each other, largely because of their reliance on the book.

Young men are lured into battle by passionate speeches; the brutal reality of battle sinks in quickly as they scrounge for food and watch each other die; Paul, the protagonist played by a haunting Felix Kammerer, kills a Frenchman in hand-to hand combat and immediately regrets it; and in the end, there is only ignominious defeat.

But Berger's version reaches a new level of poignancy and even urgency given the tenor of the times.

It does so first by focusing on the way in which young German boys were turned into cannon fodder by adults spouting nationalist dogma, and secondly by spotlighting how Germany’s capitulation at the end of World War I – and the sense of shame in defeat stoked by politicians – gave rise years later to Nazism and ultimately World War II.

In that, says Berger, is a lesson for us all in 2022.

Ken Burns tackles U.S. role in Holocaust: 'I won’t work on a more important film than this'

“I’m sensitive to nationalist movements, so with the rise of Trump and Brexit and the far right in Hungary and Italy, it’s important to remember that 100 years ago, this all led us to a catastrophe,” he says.

Specifically, the armistice signed between Germany and France to end World War I immediately generated feelings of shame and anger among German army officers, sentiments that would fester into full-blown revenge in the form of Hitler's populist rise.

As a result, Berger's "All Quiet" notably departs from the book and the 1930 film to include many scenes showing German politicians deciding to surrender while their military counterparts fume. The director is hopeful yet realistic about whether his central message will be received.

"Whether the anti-war sentiment of the movie lands, that's up to the viewers to decide," he says.

Two Brits from LA were instrumental in bringing Netflix's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' to life

The original “All Quiet” holds up remarkably well, with its deft camerawork, solid performances and stirring-for-its time visuals. The film won two Oscars, for best picture and best director.

But Berger was able to bring a new level of both lyricism and terror to his version that could only be delivered by modern technology – and a healthy (though undisclosed) Netflix budget.

&quot;All Quiet on the Western Front&quot; director Edward Berger comforts a cold cast member on the set during the 2021 shoot in Prague. The director says it was important to remake this classic movie from a German point of view.
"All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger comforts a cold cast member on the set during the 2021 shoot in Prague. The director says it was important to remake this classic movie from a German point of view.

“The budget was likely less than what you think it was,” says Berger with a laugh. “But it was all about doing what we could to put the camera right there next to Paul as much as we could. In the mud. In the trenches. With death.”

Berger’s skill aside, this “All Quiet” would never have made it to the screen if it weren't for Los Angeles-based British writing and producing team of Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, who bought the rights to the novel in 2006 and have waited 16 years to bring it to the screen.

“The timing had to be right to make this, and finally it was. We had a German director to do this story justice and a streamer (Netflix) that was willing to back it financially,” says Paterson, who adds that the pandemic helped push foreign moviemaking to the forefront as evidenced by the 2020 Oscar win for South Korea’s “Parasite.”

Although the film is in German with subtitles, the screenwriters, who share that credit with Berger, expressed no concern that this will put off American viewers.

“This novel is still taught in American schools, and people are fine with subtitles when they want to see something good,” says Paterson.

Stokell says that beyond any particularly powerful dialogue, he hopes that what really hits home is “that sense of betrayal of these young kids by those in power, something you can see happening right now in terms of what Russian leaders are telling the soldiers heading off to Ukraine.”

Things were never quiet on the Western front, where 3 million died

The new movie offers a particularly powerful moment that Paterson came up with while training for yet another triathlon (she’s a multiple world champion in the Xterra series). In the brief but powerful sequence, we see rows and rows of women wordlessly washing a mountain of bloody uniforms only to hand them back to a new group of eager recruits.

Part of what makes this version of &quot;All Quiet on the Western Front&quot; so searing is the realism poured into the trench warfare battle scenes. Some 3 million people died on the western front of World War I. Director Edward Berger used very few special effects.
Part of what makes this version of "All Quiet on the Western Front" so searing is the realism poured into the trench warfare battle scenes. Some 3 million people died on the western front of World War I. Director Edward Berger used very few special effects.

The western front – where Germany was hoping to break through in order to conquer France – was never quiet. It also never moved much, as neither side gained significant ground. Over multiple years, some 3 million young men died there.

Kammerer  says as an Austrian he feels “especially responsible for retelling that grim part of history,” given that Austria’s quick envelopment into the Third Reich help set the stage for more takeovers to come.

“My hope is that especially younger viewers are drawn into the narrative of this absurd and brutal part of our history, and can start thinking about violence, war and humankind in different ways, helping them reimagine a world in which the horrors of war could become a bitter relic of the past,” he says.

“But first,” he adds, "we have to see the atrocities before we can overcome them.”

Berger’s version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” offers just such a front row seat, conjuring up senseless horrors one would only want to experience at the movies.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'All Quiet on the Western Front': What changed in Netflix remake

Latest Stories

  • Woman connected to serial killer Robert Pickton sentenced for uttering threats

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details related to the case of Robert William "Willy" Pickton, who was convicted of murder in 2007, as well as graphic, offensive language. Lynn Ellingsen, who testified at the trial of Robert William "Willy" Pickton in 2007, has been sentenced for uttering threats to her former employer, including one that specifically referred to feeding the focus of her threats to pigs, a troubling reference to the Pickton case. Ellingsen was given a 12-month suspended sen

  • Zac Efron Posts Silly Photo of Himself at Only 7 Years Old (and His Hair Is *So* ’90s)

    While we're used to Zac Efron posting plenty of thirst traps on Instagram (and you won't find us complaining), the Greatest Showman star surprised us last week with a major throwback in honor of his 35th birthday. As Efron celebrated his big 3-5, the actor pulled out a photo that was taken when he was only 7 years old. “35, but still 7 at heart,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks for all the bday love [white heart emoji].” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) In the

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.