Why referees warned they will award score to Eagles for 'palpably unfair act'

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders met for the third time this season in the NFC championship game. The NFC East foes split their season series with one team winning a game each.

At the end of three quarters, the Commanders had cut the Eagles' lead to 34-23. Philadelphia drove 50 yards at the start of the fourth quarter to near the goal line for another touchdown.

As they had multiple times, Philadelphia lined up in the formation for its infamous "Tush Push" play with quarterback Jalen Hurts set to run it in behind the offensive line with help from players lined up in the backfield.

But Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped over the line multiple times to disrupt the play for back-to-back encroachment penalties. Commanders lineman Jonathan Allen was also flagged for encroachment on the next attempt, leading referee Shawn Hochuli to announce a warning.

“Washington has been advised that at some point the referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again," Hochuli said. "For now, it's a replay of second down."

"Encroachment, defense No. 93. Washington has been advised that at some point the referee can award a score if this type of behavior happens again. For now, it's a replay of second down." - Shawn Hochuli, after Fox's Mike Pereira alluded to this as well.pic.twitter.com/jZcDABVdMv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2025

The Commanders did not move early on the next attempt and Hurts scored on a run up the middle.

This statement from Hochuli is backed by rule 11, section 2, article 1.5 of the NFL rule book regarding scoring plays. That article states a touchdown can be scored when "the Referee awards a touchdown to a team that has been denied one by a palpably unfair act."

This is the rule Hochuli was using and inferred that the repeated encroachment penalties were an unfair act by the Commanders used to prevent the Eagles from scoring.

