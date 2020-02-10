Why the Redskins are Philip Rivers' best fit in 2020 NFL free agency

The NFL veteran quarterback carousel has started to spin for 2020. While we wait on whether Tom Brady will be leaving the Patriots in free agency, we received confirmation Monday that Philip Rivers and the Chargers will part ways.

According to early odds, the Redskins are out of the top five potential landing places as Rivers' second NFL team after 16 seasons with Los Angeles and San Diego. But even though Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Oakland are among the other teams considering a QB change, Washington represents the most comfortable situation for Rivers — and therefore the best fit.

The Redskins now have Ron Rivera has their defensive-minded coach and Scott Turner as their offensive coordinator. Rivera was the Chargers' defensive coordinator from 2008-10, which also is the top three-year stretch of Rivers' career. That also came under offensive-minded head coach Norv Turner, Scott's father.

When it comes to bridge quarterback late-career landing spots, familiarity is everything. The Redskins would provide Rivers plenty of that. They also are sneaky spot for Rivers because their QB situation is shakier than you think.

Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall in 2019, but that was with former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired in December. There also was a disconnect with former coach Jay Gruden, who was fired in October. Haskins wasn't exactly Gruden's kind of QB, and the slow development of Haskins in relation to fellow first-rounders Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Daniel Jones (Giants) was evident.

Although Haskins finished his rookie season with two solid starting performances against the Eagles and the Giants, that was in a different West Coast-tinged offense under interim coach Bill Callahan. The Redskins with Turner are bringing a mix of Erhardt-Perkins and Air Coryell concepts that Rivers, 38, knows inside-out as the staple of his career.

The Redskins' new staff is essentially starting over with Haskins and with their 2019 bridge option, Case Keenum, going into free agency. Their turning to Rivers makes perfect sense as Haskins faces the extra challenge of learning a new scheme. Although Washington is hopeful about Alex Smith, it remains unlikely he can be healthy enough after his scary 2018 leg injury to contribute in 2020.

Rivers also might not have the same appeal to other teams, given the open QB market could be flooded with Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston,Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota and Keenum, even with Dak Prescott and Drew Brees likely to remain off the table. There are only so many sure starting jobs, and Rivers is coming off one of his most inefficient seasons that included 20 interceptions.

As much Rivera and Turner might need Rivers to keep the Redskins more competitive coming off a 3-13 season, Rivers might need them to revive the solid veteran play he had in 2018. With Washington, Rivers also isn't far from the Southeast.

Down in Florida, where Rivers just relocated his family, Miami might be fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick bridging for one more season, and in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians likely wants to avoid another turnover-prone gunslinger should the team move on from Winston.

Rivers to the Redskins might not be the obvious choice, but from all of his potential pairings, it's the best.