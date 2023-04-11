Why the record-breaking Super Mario Bros Movie beat Disney at its own game

The Super Mario Bros Movie - Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures

There are plenty of voices out there saying our cinema industry is in a parlous state, with multiplex chains – notably Cineworld Group – weighed down by excessive debt, and streaming continuing to pose an existential threat to business. Cinema operators understandably take a different view, pointing out that theirs is an offer business: if studios deliver the hits, as Paramount did last year with Top Gun: Maverick, audiences will come flocking.

The first quarter of 2023 proved light on surefire winners in cinemas: Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania burned bright for a few days, then fizzled, while the latest instalments of Creed and John Wick have set records for their franchises, but UK and Ireland box office for those films remain in the teens millions of pounds – very nice to have, but not exactly blockbuster status.

But now comes The Super Mario Bros. Movie – delivering the biggest opening of the year so far, the biggest debut ever for a video game adaptation, and one of the biggest opening salvos for an animated film. Opening in cinemas last Wednesday, the family adventure has begun in UK and Ireland cinemas with a robust £15.7m in its first five days. The film has also performed powerfully across the world, delivering a mighty $376m – beating Frozen 2 to become the biggest global opening of all time for an animated film.

The Nintendo video game adaptation is the latest for Universal’s animation company Illumination, whose last feature was Minions: The Rise of Gru – a $940m box office hit. It’s tempting to think that animation is an easy sell to families: an audience that has been bizarrely under-served by Hollywood since the pandemic, and is accepting of more or less anything that familiar animation brands throw at it.

Well, tell that to Disney, which stumbled with animated science-fiction adventure Strange World late last year: total global box office is $74m, albeit damped down by Disney’s inability to release the film in homophobic Middle Eastern markets, due to a prominent gay character. Even Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear, which had the benefit of association with the Toy Story franchise, came in at a disappointing $226m worldwide.

Disney's 2022 flop Strange World - Disney

Converting a videogame into a compelling feature-length story has defeated many a filmmaker – including the ones who made the live-action adventure Super Mario Bros in 1993. Three decades ago, Hollywood studios were at the beginning of their journey to extract value from the burgeoning games industry, and had a lot to learn. Film critics may carp, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie arguably succeeds by locating, on the big screen, echoes of all the elements of the various Mario-related games that audiences have enjoyed since the character first appeared in 1985. Did anyone ever go broke underestimating the appeal of a checklist?

Also working in the film’s favour is the brief running time: at 92 minutes, cinemas can programme The Super Mario Bros. Movie multiple times per day, maximising revenue, and word has surely reached sceptical parents that should their enjoyment turn out to be less than ample, the experience will have the great benefit of brevity.

If Universal’s rivals take note of the outcome, it’s not clear what lessons will be learnt. Hollywood studios have been increasingly putting their faith in existing IP (intellectual property), wishing to hedge risk via familiar source material – but animation was traditionally viewed as an exception. If we accept that Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination (home of the Minions) are brands in their own right, then the brand serves as its own IP – these animation companies don’t need the additional safety net of established properties.

But the stunning success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, especially after the failure of Disney’s original story Strange World, could see animation houses make a scramble for IP – including every videogame that could possibly yield a family-friendly adventure. Cinema operators would love to see a series of family hits capable of delivering the full houses they are currently enjoying. But filmmakers wishing to tell original stories on the big screen may find it even harder to win support for those endeavours.

UK and Ireland box office

Top 10 Films April 7-9

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, £15.7m from 718 sites (new)

2. Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, £1.62m from 682 sites. Total: £7.48m (2 weeks)

3. John Wick: Chapter 4, £1.29m from 613 sites. Total: £12.9m (3 weeks)

4. Air, £1.17m from 597 sites (new)

5. The Pope’s Exorcist, £707,000 from 433 sites (new)

6. Mummies, £173,000 from 614 sites. Total: £1.54m (2 weeks)

7. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, £158,000 from 390 sites. Total: £5.47m (4 weeks)

8. Scream VI, £155,000 from 298 sites. Total: £7.37m (5 weeks)

9. Creed III, £141,000 from 299 sites. Total: £13.9m (6 weeks)

10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, £73,700 from 385 sites. Total: £25.3m (10 weeks)

Thanks to Comscore; @cSMoviesUK