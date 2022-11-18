Why after record 59 state titles, Wichita Collegiate tennis coach Dave Hawley is retiring

Taylor Eldridge
·8 min read

After more than four decades and a state record 59 state championships, Collegiate tennis coach Dave Hawley officially filed the paperwork to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year on Friday.

Hawley is considered a legend not only at Collegiate, but in the Wichita tennis community. He not only holds the record for most titles won by a Kansas high school tennis coach, but he has spent countless hours over the years training tennis players of all ages in the city.

In total, Hawley has led Collegiate to 59 team state championships out of a possible 73 and coached 35 singles champions and 47 doubles champions combined between the boys and girls programs.

“It’s just like I told the kids today, not in my lifetime and not in your lifetime will they come across another tennis coach who has set the kind of standard that Dave Hawley has,” Collegiate athletic director Mitch Fiegel said. “Not just in terms of championships, but in terms of the kind of human he is, the type of example he sets in his program, his work ethic, what he stands for.

“A lot of people think this tennis thing at Collegiate just happens. Well, it doesn’t just happen. There has to be someone who makes it happen and Dave has been making it happen for more than 40 years.”

After dedicating almost all of his time to help others in the Wichita tennis community for the last four decades, Hawley, 70, said he finally feels like it is time for him to spend more time with his family: his wife, Sally, but also with his children, Zach, Meagan and Ben, and his nine grandchildren.

He made sure to mention his career wouldn’t have been possible without the support from his wife, Sally, who he said has encouraged him to coach for as long as he wanted. But the chance to spend more time with his family was too much for Hawley to pass up on.

After he steps down as the high school varsity coach in the spring, Hawley, also a middle school history teacher, plans to stay on as the middle school tennis coach for at least one more year. It was important for him to feel good about leaving the high school program in a good place to his successor, which has not been named yet.

“This has been in the works for awhile and I have been looking for a way to gradually leave,” Hawley said. “Coaching middle school is an entirely different ball game. I’m not going to be worried about taking kids to three different tournaments on the same day or making decisions at the end of the season about who plays with who. It’s pretty much stress-free and I get done at 4:10 p.m. so I will have plenty of time to go watch my grandsons that live in Edmond, Okla. play baseball and football and basketball.”

Janet Glaser, a long-time assistant, poses with Collegiate coach Dave Hawley, who won his 50th state championship at Collegiate on Saturday.
Andover Central girls tennis coach Janet Glaser, who has been an assistant coach with Hawley for nearly two decades at Collegiate, said she hopes the coach who has given so much to others will enjoy finally taking some time for himself.

“He’s a legend and that goes without saying,” Glaser said. “It’s a loss as far as coaching because he is someone who is irreplaceable. But at the same time, it’s important that he has his time and he gets to decide when to go out. I think now he should really bask in the gratitude and love that he’s going to receive from past players and coaches.

“But I still feel like Rafa (Nadal) when Roger (Federer) retired. I wish this day would have never come.”

While there were several factors that played into the decision, Hawley said he knew he was making the right decision toward the end of this past fall season.

“These decisions you have to make as a coach about who plays with who and who you have to leave at home became something I really didn’t want to have to do anymore,” Hawley said. “I like the tournaments, I like the parents, I love the kids, but I was just tired of telling kids that are so worthy of going to regionals and state that I can’t take you because we can only take six and here’s who we’re choosing.”

The Wichita Collegiate girls tennis team won all of the titles at the Class 3-1A state tournament on Saturday.
Glaser said that’s not an act: Hawley genuinely cares about his players, which is why the program has so much support from former players who are still interested in keeping up with the team. They remember how much their former coach invested in them, which in turn makes them invested in him.

“I know his win record is amazing, but it’s never been about the winning to him,” Glaser said. “He puts so much of himself into this for the kids. He wants it for them. I don’t know how else to tell people just how selfless he really is. He just has this way with kids of saying, ‘Good job’ that’s not just, ‘Good job.’ He says it in a way that makes them feel, ‘Oh my gosh, he thinks I did real well on that.’ And that makes them want to do well for him. There’s no one else like him.”

Hawley has always been a people person, but he admits he has always gravitated towards the younger generation. He feels like he’s a grown-up kid himself, even at age 70, and working with kids on a daily basis has kept him feeling young over the years.

“I just love the exuberance of youth, the hope, the possibility for what they could be, whether that’s on the tennis court or in the classroom,” Hawley said. “I think that’s why I’ve always loved working with kids and being around them.”

Hawley has helped develop average players into state champions and helped guide elite players to special careers at Collegiate. He’s seen some of the best players to ever come through Kansas, but has found just as much satisfaction in seeing junior varsity players improve.

When asked to pick his favorite moments from his illustrious career, Hawley didn’t hesitate. There is a laundry list of multiple-time state champions he could have picked or any number of title-winning teams he has coached over the years.

There’s no doubt in Hawley’s mind that his favorite moments as Collegiate tennis coach were the ones he spent coaching his three children: Zach, Meagan and Ben.

“Being able to coach your own kids is really something that’s so special,” Hawley said. “Not a lot of people get to do that and I love the fact that they were all incredible parts of their team and they did wonderful things for our program. They won some championships and even if they didn’t, the fact that they chose to come along with me for the ride was just a really incredible time for me as a dad.”

The Wichita Collegiate boys tennis team won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship this season.
The Wichita Collegiate boys tennis team won its third straight Class 3-1A team state championship this season.

Collegiate tennis state champions under coach Dave Hawley

Boys singles winners

2022: Nick Grabon

2018: Wonjoon Cho

1996: Matt Wright

1995: Matt Wright

1994: Matt Wright

1993: Matt Wright

1992: Cort Asmann

1991: Francisco Rausa

1990: Francisco Rausa

1989: Paul Galichia

1988: Sanjay Khicha

1986: Shane Dart

1985: Steve Stokdyk

Boys doubles winners

2021: Luke Swan and Charlie Dunne

2019: Max Wheeler and Luke Swan

2014: Travis Osland and Max Mosely

2010: Miles Dunne and Brandon Somerhalder

2009: Paul Abromeit and Wyatt Kesler

2008: Miles Dunne and Brandon Somerhalder

2006: John Dunne and Spencer Moore

2003: Ben Hawley and Chris Pankow

2002: Ben Hawley and Matt Millsap

2001: Ben Hawley and Matt Millsap

2000: Jon Jost and Nick Handy

1997: Zach Hawley and Preston Jones

1996: Zach Hawley and Jamie Rheem

1995: Cody Simms and Brian Stembridge

1994: Cody Simms and Brian Stembridge

1993: Brian Simmons and Cody Simms

1992: B.J. Bates and Cody Simms

1991: Sanjay Khicha and Albert Pereira

1989: Chad Dyer and Fran Rausa

Girls singles winners

2022: Emma Mantovani

2021: Emma Mantovani

2019: Emma Mantovani

2013: Brooke Withrow

2012: Brooke Withrow

2011: Brooke WIthrow

2008: Elyse Bigler

2007: Jessica Ball

2004: Kristen Beehler

2002: Mallory Schwan

2001: Mallory Schwan

1996: Lisa Sutherland

1995: Megan Patterson

1994: Megan Sullivan

1993: Sarah Fleming

1992: Kalle Buehler

1991: Kalle Buehler

1990: Kalle Buehler

1989: Janet Rausa

1987: Lillith Rausa

1985: Laurie Cusick

1984: Laurie Cusick

Girls doubles winners

2022: Laney Conrad and Julia Herrman

2021: Lily Conrad and Ella Graham

2020: Lily Conrad and Ella Graham

2018: Hannah Geoffroy and Sydney Lair

2017: Hannah Geoffroy and Sydney Lair

2015: Hannah Osland and Allie Lindwall

2014: Hannah Osland and Allie Lindwall

2013: Hannah Osland and Allie Lindwall

2012: Morgan Bergen and Hannah Osland

2010: Jillian Johnson and Grace LeMaster

2009: Jillian Johnson and Grace LeMaster

2008: Kristen Dunn and Grace LeMaster

2005: Sarah Healy and Jessica Ball

2004: Sarah Healy and Kate O’Shaughnessy

2003: Lael O’Shaughnessy and Kate O’Shaughnessy

2002: Jessica Elkouri and Carrie Cox

2001: Jessica Elkouri and Katherine Healy

2000: Jessica Elkouri and Katherine Healy

1999: Clare O’Shaughnessy and Kelli Stembridge

1998: Clare O’Shaughnessy and Kelli Stembridge

1997: Clare O’Shaughnessy and Kelli Stembridge

1996: Amy Rheem and Caroline Walling

1995: Lindsay McRae and Amy Rheem

1994: Leah Small and Amy Rheem

1993: Leah Small and Amy Rheem

1992: Jenny Stevens and Leah Small

1990: Jenny Stevens and Stephanie Turner

1987: Janet Rausa and Elena Siems

