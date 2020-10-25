Why RCB Wore Green Jersey vs CSK & Their Win-Loss Record in That

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were not seen in their traditional red and gold jersey (with a hint of black) and instead sported a green and gold one, in their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 October.

As part of their ‘Go Green’ initiative for a more sustainable and greener environment, RCB started this tradition of wearing the green jersey in one of their afternoon games every season, since 2011. Through which, RCB indicated their carbon neutrality and also donate and plant many trees.

On Saturday, RCB took to Twitter to announce that this year they will be doning Green in Sunday’s game.

Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62



— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020

“Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment,” AB de Villiers said in the video.

Speaking about the initiative at the toss of the match, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said, “It’s very special to RCB and we’ve had some memorable games in this jersey.”

‘Memorable, But Not Quite Favourable’

Since 2011, RCB have now played 10 games in the green jersey, but it hasn’t been quite fruitful for them, as far as the results are concerned. RCB have won only twice of those 10 times, against the now-defunct teams Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Gujarat Lions in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

The 2016 game was one of the memorable ones for the Bangalore franchise as both Kohli and de Villiers scored centuries in that game, which they won by a huge margin of 144 runs.

Including Sunday’s game, RCB have now lost 7 times playing in the green jersey with one game being abandoned in 2015 against the then, Delhi Daredevils.

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Unbeaten 65 Guides CSK to 8 Wicket Win Over RCB

. Read more on IPL by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouWhy is Jobs Poll Issue for 54% Biharis? Data Shows Dismal Figures . Read more on IPL by The Quint.