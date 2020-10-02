Why Are Rahul, Priyanka Quiet on Baran Rape: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Referring to the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP’s Hathras village as “unfortunate”, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, demanded to know why Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were not speaking about the alleged rape of two minors in Rajasthan’s Baran district.



Ravi Shankar Prasad, according to ANI, said:





"“What is this policy of the Congress to keep quiet on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened? Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not speaking anything on that, but are doing drama (sic.) in Hathras. How will this work?”"

Further, according to ANI, Prasad said:

"“It is an unfortunate incident. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ji ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the case. Accused have been arrested. If it’s a rape case or not, that has also been told by the UP Police.”"

What Happened in Rajasthan?

Two minors, were allegedly abducted from Baran in Rajasthan and taken to Jaipur and Kota. According to India Today, they were allegedly gang-raped for three days.

The girls were reportedly found in Kota on 21 September,

India Today, also reported, however, that the police have claimed that the minors, aged 13 and 15, have denied the rape allegations in their statement. On the other hand, the minor girls admit on camera that they were drugged and gang-raped, reported India Today.

According to the India Today report, the father of the girls has alleged that two accused, who are also minors, “lured” the girls to leave the district with them. Thereby, they were taken to Kota and Jaipur, where they were allegedly raped by two minor boys and three others.

‘Why are Rahul, Priyanka Not Visiting Rajasthan?’

Union Minister Suddharth Nath Singh also hit out at the Congress Ieaders on 1 October, demanding to be told why were they not visiting Rajasthan. According to ANI, Siddharth Nath Singh said:

"“Why are not they (Congress leaders) visiting Rajasthan? Will Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi not give answers on what is happening in Rajasthan? They want to play politics over the issue (Hathras rape incident) by visiting the district.” "They Should Visit Baran and Know the Reality: Ashok Gehlot

Meanwhile, on Friday, 2 October, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit back at the BJP leaders and said that should go to the district themselves to know the ground reality.

Gehlot, according to NDTV, said the role of opposition leaders is pivotal in a healthy democracy and by preventing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from going to Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government has proved that it wants to hide things.

Further, he added that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi trust the Rajasthan state government’s word.

Why don't senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah or Dharmendra Pradhan visit Baran or anywhere in the state to know what actually is the ground reality, asked Gehlot, according to PTI.

"“We are open for this (visit). They should visit the place (Baran) and know the reality. We will not only allow them but if required, police protection will also be provided.” "

Gehlot also, according to NDTV, said such incidents can happen anywhere but what matters is action, and Hathras is an example of inaction.

"“What happened in Hathras was very shameful. The victim’s mother kept crying and wanted to see her daughter for the last time, but the police did not allow it, and the body was cremated during the night.” " - Ashok Gehlot

(With inputs from India Today and NDTV.)

