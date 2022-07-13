Why Raheem Sterling is stepping out of his comfort zone with transfer to Chelsea

James Ducker
·5 min read

Why Raheem Sterling is stepping out of his comfort zone with Chelsea switch - GETTY IMAGES
The easy thing for Raheem Sterling would have been to stay at Manchester City, sign a new contract and doubtless pick up a few more trophies along the way. Then again, back in 2015, the easy option would probably have been to remain with Liverpool and spare himself all the abuse about being a mercenary who only pitched up at the Etihad for the money.

Seven years, four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups later, it is fair to say Sterling’s decision to move to City was handsomely vindicated.

But now he has found himself back in a position where he has had to weigh up his personal and professional ambitions and, true to form, has shunned familiarity and a relative comfort zone in favour of taking on a bold new challenge.

Sterling said farewell to City today, posting a statement on Twitter. He has agreed to join Chelsea for a fee that could reach £50m.

Sterling does not just want to play – he wants to play every minute of every game, he wants to be one of the go-to men his manager routinely leans on and, in addition to being in contention for the biggest trophies on offer, he also wants to be in the conversation for the Ballon d’Or season after season. Speak to those who know him well and they will tell you he is only truly happy when that is happening.

For a long time, that was very much the case but, while he remains a core component of Gareth Southgate’s England team, in the past 18 months at City he has dropped in and out of the side. For a player who helped to spearhead the charge to Pep Guardiola’s first two Premier League titles, that was never going to be easy to stomach.

Sitting among the substitutes in a Champions League semi-final, as was the case over two legs against Real Madrid last season was just not going to wash long-term. But you probably need to go back further, to when Sterling’s position was largely untouchable at City, to better grasp his mentality. One game, at home to Watford in September 2019, springs to mind when Sterling was furious about being rested as City sauntered to an 8-0 victory and the England forward, with eight goals in his first nine games of the campaign for club and country, was denied the chance to further swell his tally.

Some may argue that there would have been no greater challenge for Sterling than trying to once again make himself indispensable to Guardiola at City. But he will also have a better sense of which way the wind is blowing than most of us and, in Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer, there has been a notable shift at City away from the days when Guardiola favoured two flying wingers either side of Sergio Aguero.

The departure of Leroy Sane for Bayern Munich in 2020 did not prove nearly as damaging to City as some fans feared and maybe the champions will move on quickly from Sterling too, especially now the formidable figure of Norway striker Erling Haaland is there to lead the line.

Sterling has refused to accept an increasingly peripheral role under Pep Guardiola - GETTY IMAGES
But Sterling’s dazzling cameo on the final day of last season against Aston Villa, when he was introduced from the bench and helped to turn the game and title race on its head with fellow substitute Ilkay Gundogan, offered a (now final) reminder of what City will be missing. Sterling’s pace and dribbling ability offered a distinct, dangerous alternative to the other wide options at Guardiola’s disposal and City are also losing a player with 165 Premier League goal contributions (109 goals, 56 assists) to his name at the age of just 27.

All of this, of course, should spell very good news for Chelsea and, Southgate will hope, England, too, with the World Cup finals just a little over four months away. Thomas Tuchel, whose very deliberate pitch to Sterling helped to swing the decision, has made clear his plans and ambitions for the player and it would be no surprise if the signing proves to be one of the most outstanding pieces of business in Europe this summer.

With Romelu Lukaku having returned to Inter Milan on loan and no obvious centre-forward out there to replace him – unless Chelsea really did go all out for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo – Sterling will offer a significant goal threat from out wide. He has rich big-game experience, is a skilled presser and may also be just the sort of player to help Tuchel get the best out of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea are also nicking a major talent from a leading rival and Tuchel knows he will be getting about as motivated a player as he could wish for. Chelsea’s new owners are getting a global name whose off-pitch profile has grown exponentially and who has been an important voice in the fight against racism.

Although Sterling will be leaving behind several England team-mates at City, he will find new ones at Chelsea in Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Southgate will doubtless be happy that one of his most important players should have all the impetus and playing time he could possibly hope for as the country bids to win the World Cup for the first time for 56 years.

In an era when trading between England’s top four is so rare, Sterling’s employment at the three most successful Premier League clubs of the past decade – City, Liverpool and now Chelsea – is quite something and a measure of his standing in the game. The next phase of his career could prove to be the most fascinating one yet.

