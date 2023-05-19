Why has Radio 4 abandoned the Baby Boomers?

The figures speak for themselves. On Wednesday, the latest numbers from Rajar, the industry body for radio broadcasting in Britain, showed that we are switching off Radio 4 in droves. It has lost more than a million listeners in the past 12 months, with its flagship news show, the Today programme, sinking to its lowest audience in 24 years. Radio 4’s controller Mohit Bakaya will probably shrug off this disastrous news. He will say that it’s all about the Corporation buffing up their offering of podcasts now, and online platform BBC Sounds. But such an attitude could prove foolish. Old-fashioned linear radio is as important as ever, and for a particular generation – the Baby Boomers born in the 15 years after the end of the Second World War – it’s a familiar and reassuring presence.

But then Bakaya clearly has little time for anyone who is old enough to remember black and white TV or the three-day week, and the station’s output often reflects this. Therefore, it makes sense that if Radio 4 has largely abandoned Boomers, Boomers have abandoned Radio 4.

The evidence is plentiful, and often in the station’s main programming. I know those who have listened to The Archers for 50 years who are now switching off, irritated by ridiculous storylines (bisexual gigolo in Ambridge, anyone?) and a surplus of new young characters. Now there is nothing specifically wrong in creating new young characters, but it is clear that they are there at the insistence of middle-aged executives, and are a middle-aged executive’s idea of what a young person is like (i.e. implausible). As a side note, it’s important to stress that young people don’t necessarily want to listen to other young people, particularly improbably cool ones. When I was in my 20s, my favourite characters were the decidedly long-in-the-tooth Eddie and Clarrie Grundy.

I also think that the Today Programme’s latest performance in the Rajars will hit Bakaya hard. He was the Commissioning Editor for Factual for over a decade before he became Controller, current affairs is his thing. But Today has become a mess editorially, with fewer and fewer ministers agreeing to appear in the coveted 8.10 slot, and an unclear agenda which has resulted in spurious items with no clear line and aimed at the young (as anyone who witnessed the dog’s dinner of a piece on Beyoncé earlier this week will agree). There is also the constant prospect of the most feared sentence on the planet: Martha will be with us live from Antarctica where she will be talking to experts about climate change.

Much factual programming seems geared towards younger audiences, shown manifestly by the fact that Radio 4 has caught the true crime disease, releasing a proliferation of true crime series as podcasts (which have their impact blunted when they come out weekly on broadcast radio). Not so long ago, I felt that Radio 4 was a place where you could go for unique one-offs that you wouldn’t hear anywhere else - excellent documentaries about, I don’t know, the development of garden cities in the 1960s or the life cycle of the cicada.

Because Radio 4 doesn’t always need to be hard-hitting - some of its greatest past efforts have veered towards the whimsical. Of course, none came more whimsical than Saturday Live, currently bereft due to the departure of Rev Richard Coles. I really like co-host Nikki Bedi, love her work on BBC World Service (more on that later), but the current problem is that many of the guests seem to be constantly carping on about their mental health, or some such affliction which they feel makes them special. It doesn’t, and many baby boomers will be rolling their eyes when yet another guest considers themselves “blessed” for coping with their mother’s latest cataract operation.

Elsewhere, Radio 4 has let its core strengths slide. Desert Island Discs is no longer a must-listen with indie robot Lauren Laverne at the helm. Drama, at which the station can still excel, has been denuded because of the axing of the Friday Play and the Woman’s Hour slot, while the Saturday Drama now has a mere 10 new episodes a year. Comedy presents a more complicated picture, and while the station has preserved old favourites such as Just a Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, they feel adrift now that many of the old guard have died or retired. That said, Radio 4 head of comedy Julia McKenzie (not THAT one) could do more to commission series in the glorious mould of Cabin Pressure and Clare in the Community, sitcoms that all generations could enjoy.

So what can be done? I certainly think that commissioners need to stop poring over Twitter and start using their imaginations, rather than coming up with programmes that represent the kneejerk thought du jour. It could also learn a lot from its neglected stablemate BBC World Service, still consistently excellent and varied, too - Science in Action, Business Matters and The Arts Hour - a station which, in some ways, reminds me of how Radio 4 used to be.

I know that Radio 4 can’t preserve itself in aspic; I know that there are several stations which could appeal to the Boomers who feel that Bakaya and his team doesn’t actually like them (and indeed I wonder if Greatest Hits Radio is picking up listeners from Radio 4 as well as the more obvious Radio 2). But Radio 4 would do well to remember the generation whose values and interests made it, at one point, the best radio station in Britain. Trying to appeal to the youngsters is pointless because the youngsters don’t want to listen now, but they will one day, as I did, drawn to the gentle appeal of The Food Programme and the Shipping Forecast. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it goes the old phrase. Well, Radio 4 has meddled, and it needs to backpedal - or risk a steeper decline.

