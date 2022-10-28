Why Queen Camilla Is Currently on a "Private" Trip Away From King Charles Right Now

Queen Camilla is off on a wellness retreat with friends in Bangalore, India, according to a new report in the Times of India. Per the Indian paper, she landed Thursday at Kempegowda International Airport and traveled to Soukya, a holistic health and wellness center, and is staying for ten days.



Soukya describes itself as a "first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary" that "practises a treatment approach that integrates different traditional, time-tested and natural systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga & Naturopathy and other complementary therapies." King Charles has long promoted alternative medicine, and became patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in 2019.

AFP - Getty Images

Police sources told the Times of India, "There were strict instructions not to publicise her trip as it's a private visit. No public engagement programmes or interactions have been scheduled during her stay."



Queen Camilla, along with King Charles, has been a regular visitor to the center over the last years. The two last traveled to Soukya for Charles's birthday three years ago, before Charles set off on an official visit to India. Over the years, Camilla has been to the wellness center, which opened in 2002, eight times.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

King Charles stayed behind for this trip; this past weekend, he visited Sandringham and this morning in London, the King appointed his second Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

It's unclear if this private holiday was always scheduled, or was a recent addition to the Queen Consort's calendar following the death of Queen Elizabeth in early September. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host their first state visit next month.



