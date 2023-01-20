Why are there purple and blue streetlights in Charlotte? Here’s what to know

A curious photographer in Charlotte recently went in search of purple streetlights and sought help on Reddit to find and document them.

“The whole road by Milton Road near The Plaza is mainly purple lights,” one commenter said. “Feels like a fever dream driving there at night.”

“I dunno bout yall, but driving under those lights when you’re tired really wakes you up,” another wrote. “That blue light surge is like a sudden caffeine high.”

The colored lights are not a new discovery, however, as many Charlotteans have been aware of their existence for years.

Here’s what to know – and how to report the malfunction.

Explaining purple and blue streetlights in Charlotte

Purple and blue hues are due to a manufacturer error, Keith Richardson, a senior communications manager at Duke Energy, told The News & Observer.

The defect causes the light to gradually turn purple, the N&O reported.

This defect is limited to one batch of lights manufactured in 2018, INDY Week reported in 2021. The error causes the white coating on the bulbs to gradually fade, revealing a purple color underneath.

There are no safety issues associated with the blue lights, according to Duke Energy, but customers can help identify which bulbs need to be replaced with LED ones.

How to report purple or blue streetlights

If you see a streetlight that’s purple or otherwise not properly working, let Duke Energy know so they can make sure it’s replaced.

Lights are under manufacturer warranties, which cover the cost of replacements. Customers do not pay for these repairs, Richardson told the N&O.

“Typically, repairs are completed within a few days after an issue is reported and entered into the system,” he said.

To report a faulty bulb, you can use Duke Energy’s Street Repair Tool at duke-energy.com/OutdoorLightingRepair. You can also call Duke Energy’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-452-2777.

News & Observer reporter Kimberly Cataudella contributed to this story.