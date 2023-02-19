Why the Princess of Wales’s BAFTA look is her most daring - and clever - red carpet appearance yet

The Prince and Princess of Wales on the BAFTA red carpet - PA

The Princess of Wales was often written off at the beginning of her royal life as too ‘safe’ a dresser to be interesting. Oh how she proved the naysayers wrong on Sunday evening, using the addition of one seemingly simple accessory to transform a classic princessy evening gown into a daring look.

Catherine, accompanied by her husband the Prince of Wales who is president of BAFTA, arrived at the awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall wearing the same sweeping white Alexander McQueen dress that she wore at the same event in 2019. However she had worked with Sarah Burton, her wedding dress designer and creative director at Alexander McQueen, to transform the look, removing the corsage which previously adorned the dress’s right shoulder and replacing it with a sweep of chiffon which trailed behind the Princess.

So far, so simple. But with the addition of a pair of long black opera gloves which reached the top of her arms, the Princess became one of the most strikingly dressed people in attendance at the awards, where Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Lily James were also in the audience. No mean feat for someone whose biggest fashion draw was once her beige LK Bennett heels.

This is Catherine’s first outing at the BAFTAs as Princess of Wales which makes the choice of those gloves an even more interesting one. Gloves are a staple accessory in the Royal family and were a signature item which the late Queen Elizabeth rarely left the Palace without.

At once practical (especially when your job is to shake hands with dozens of people a day) and elegant, the late Queen’s gloves were always sourced from Cornelia James, who established her business in 1946 after arriving in the UK as a refugee from Austria. Today the business is run by Cornelia’s daughter Genevieve. A pair of black velvet opera gloves is for sale on the label’s website for £155.

When Diana, Princess of Wales joined the royal family, one of the ways she modernised royal dressing was either to eschew gloves altogether or to play with the colours she wore. When she attended a banquet at the White House in 1985 wearing a velvet Victor Edelstein gown - the night she famously danced with John Travolta - she wore black gloves instead of the traditional white for evening. Her stylist Anna Harvey received telephone calls from fellow fashion editors the next day praising her for the decision which was seen as a chic and refreshing step.

In the same way, the current Princess of Wales used a traditional item to make a very contemporary style statement on Sunday night.

This is the Princess’s fifth appearance on the BAFTA red carpet, a regular slot in her calendar which she’s turned into an opportunity to deliver a wow moment with a wink to A-list style, a chance to dazzle away from the more staid environment of a state banquet.

In the past she has worn jewels which only a royal could bring out of their treasure trove. In 2019, she teamed her McQueen gown with pearl and diamond earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana and a diamond bracelet loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II - bling which effortlessly usurps the borrowed gems of celebrities.

On Sunday evening, however, her statement earrings were a very democratic choice costing just £17.99 from Zara, the Princess’s favourite high-street store.

Catherine has encountered some of her most political style moments at the BAFTAs. In 2018, the dress code for the awards was black in support of the Time’s Up movement but she decided to avoid showing her obvious support for the campaign against sexual abuse by wearing bottle green instead.

In recent times. BAFTA has asked guests to keep sustainability in mind when choosing their outfits. Here, the Princess has been in more comfortable territory. In 2020, she re-wore a McQueen gown first seen in 2012 but it was Sunday evening’s clever upgrade of a classic dress which delivered a truly impactful message - just because you’re re-wearing, your look needn’t be boring.

That, and don’t forget to check out Zara’s impressive jewellery selection next time you’re passing.