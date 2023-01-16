Why Prince Harry is worried Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will "end up" like him

Jade Biggs
·2 min read

Another day, another royal revelation. And on today's list of royal shockers: Prince Harry has admitted he fears his niece and nephew – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will "end up" like him.

"Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," Harry told The Telegraph after the release of his memoir, aptly titled, Spare.

"And that hurts, that worries me," the royal went on.

The title of his memoir comes from the nickname given to him by the UK tabloids – and, according to Harry's account, King Charles III. In his book, the Duke of Sussex says he was "the shadow, the support, the Plan B."

prince harry worries charlotte and louis will
©Karwai Tang - Getty Images

"I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy," the Duke continued. "I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

He also alleged that on the day he was born, his dad told Princess Diana: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an Heir and a Spare – my work is done." Neither Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace have responded to any of the claims made in Harry's memoir.

As per the line of succession, upon the death of King Charles III, Prince William will ascend to the throne with Kate Middleton as Queen Consort. The crown will then pass to Prince George, with his two siblings next in line if anything should happen.

