Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend the Super Bowl

On Thursday, February 8, Prince Harry attended the NFL Honors in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean he will be at the Super Bowl. During the gala, Harry surprised the audience when he handed off the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. According to Page Six, Harry is friends with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who specifically invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the big game.

But it's not a great time for the royal couple to attend more events. Next week, they'll be traveling to kick off the Invictus Games. And just after his appearance at the NFL Honors, Harry flew to the U.K. to see his father, King Charles, who recently announced that he is undergoing treatment for his recently diagnosed cancer.

Even so, his time at the gala was appreciated by the attendees, including the honoree. Cameron seemed awestruck on stage, saying, “Man, Prince freaking Harry. Man, I’m in shock. That’s Prince Harry.”

The Duke's introductory speech also went over well with the crowd.

“Good evening, NFL. It’s an honor to be with you all tonight. I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own,” he joked. “Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards. Why not wear pads and a helmet? Of course, have an offense and defense, that makes sense. And why not take a breather every 15 seconds? And you know what, instead of a 10-month season, let’s just make it 18 weeks. Genius.”

He then got more serious, adding, “All kidding aside, what you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable. You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back.”

