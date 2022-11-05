Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Followers to Text Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are often politically active, whether they're making speeches about climate change or raising money for organizations that help women and young girls. Now, the couple have shared an important new plan to their Archewell site, which is meant to help American citizens vote.

“Vote Early!” the headline of their article read, and it included a picture of an Archewell water bottle with an “I voted” sticker on the front. Then, the writeup included an action plan from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which involves sending a text to the royal couple's org.

Archewell Foundation

The message said, “Archewell Foundation believes in the importance of civic participation, no matter who you vote for. Voting matters because it affects your friends, family and communities. We all have a voice, and this is one key way to use it and help shape our future.”

This post was shared to the Archewell site on October 28th, and they noted this date by adding, “October 28th is Vote Early Day in the United States, a civic holiday focused on helping every voter know how, where and when they can vote early. Some states have already started their early voting programs, and many are starting soon.”

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

At the end of the article, they gave an action statement to their readers, which said, “Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to make a plan to vote on or before November 8th and to receive reminders for all upcoming elections.” (Don't get too excited though, because we don't think you'll be able to exchange personal texts with the royal couple.)

Voting is quite important to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and this isn't the first time the couple has motivated their followers to go out and perform the civic duty.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Back in September 2020, as the U.S. held its presidential election, the royal pair filmed a video from their backyard (on a bench, we might add), urging people to vote.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing, that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is,” Markle said. "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

We won't let you down, Harry and Meghan!

