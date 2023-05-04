Why Prince Harry is attending the Coronation without Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry is set to attend his father's Coronation on Saturday in the absence of his wife, who has opted to remain at the home in California.

Royal sources said his decision had pleased the King, who was keen to have the support of both his sons at the ceremony.

It is understood the Duke of Sussex had spent several weeks agonising over whether to travel to London for the crowning, because of the deep rift that has divided the family.

Announcing the decision last month, the Palace said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Here, The Telegraph details everything we know about Harry's attendance and why Meghan chose to remain at home.

Why did Harry choose to attend - but not Meghan?

Despite a turbulent few months, Harry is acutely aware that the historic occasion will be immensely important for the King.

Although he had been holding out for peace talks with his family, he had decided to attend the Coronation regardless, The Telegraph understands.

"It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father," one source said. "It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."

The Duke does not expect to have any personal conversations with his father on the day of the Coronation, aware that it is not the time or the place.

He is also not expecting to have any meaningful conversations with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Such is the gulf between the two brothers that multiple sources have said they cannot see how the relationship will ever be repaired.

Coronation invitiation

Meanwhile, The Telegraph understands that the main reason behind Meghan's decision to remain in the US was the desire to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess are also understood to have been aware that Meghan’s presence at the Coronation could have proved controversial and were keen to avoid attracting negative attention.

Story continues

While the Duchess has spoken in glowing terms about her father-in-law, who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, she is not bound by the same ties to the Royal family or the UK.

Friends have said she sees her life and her future base in the US and that public events in Britain have waned in importance.

What role will Harry play in the ceremony?

The Duke is not expected to play any official role in the ceremony, and will be seated alongside his wider family in the Abbey.

The King has also scrapped the act of hereditary peers kneeling to “pay homage”, before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek. This means that Harry will not have a specific role in this section of the ceremony.

Instead, the King has introduced a “Homage of the People” that will allow “a chorus of a million voices” to participate for the first time by joining the congregation in declaring their allegiance to the King.

Meanwhile, as a non-working member of the family, Harry is not expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast after the ceremony.

Will he be allowed to wear military uniform?

It is thought unlikely that Harry will wear military uniform to the Coronation.

It follows a last minute U-turn that meant he was able to wear military uniform to his grandmother’s funeral last year as a “final mark of respect”, despite being a non-working Royal.

It is understood he has no expectations or demands for what attire he will wear at the ceremony.

Harry lost his military titles when he gave up life as a working royal. He returned the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Honoary Air Commandant, RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Navy Command to Queen in February 2021.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the Palace said at the time.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal family."

Will Harry attend other Coronation events?

Harry’s trip will be a flying visit and he is not expected to attend any other royal events over the weekend.

He will consequently be absent from the Coronation Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

He is also not expected to take part in the Big Help Out volunteering initiative on Monday, May 8.

Where will he stay?

Harry will likely stay at Frogmore Cottage, his former home on the Windsor estate, during the Coronation weekend.

However, it may be his final time after being evicted by his father in a decision he and Meghan were said to be disappointed by.

The King asked the Sussexes to vacate the five-bedroom Georgian property to offer it to the Duke of York around the time Harry's memoir, Spare, was published in the New Year.

The Sussexes were given the Crown Estate property by Queen Elizabeth when they married in 2018. But their £2.4million renovations caused an outcry and they eventually repaid the cost.

Where will Meghan be during the Coronation?

The Duchess will remain at home in Montecito with her children, Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one.

The desire to put her own family first by staying with Archie on his fourth birthday, which falls on the same day as the Coronation, was said to have been the deciding factor.

However, she may also have wanted to protect herself by side-stepping the inevitable criticism and attention that her appearance would have provoked.

Royal sources indicated that they had never expected the Duchess to fly over for the occasion.

The Palace is also aware of the Sussexes’ frustration that initial email correspondence about the Coronation made no reference to their children and their potential involvement. The omission only fuelled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.