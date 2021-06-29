Why is Prince George dressed in a suit? Let the future king wear three lions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrate the first goal (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When they were belting out God Save The Queen down at Wembley, I noticed HRH Prince George looking up at dad, a touch bemused.

I don’t blame him, when thousands of your fellow countrymen are basically pledging to give their lives to vanquish the gathered Germans and send your gracious great granny victorious, happy and glorious.

As it happens, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the more regal presences in that stadium, but still, I’m thinking HM would be pleased that Gareth’s boys had frustrated Germans’ knavish tricks. And Muller had some rather bad luck (cry laugh emoji).

But the poor lad. Someone thought it would be a good idea to kit him out in junior adult clothes, and very smart he looked to, after a fashion.

Bespoke suit, Jermyn Street shirt, FA diagonal striped tie, miniature shiny Oxford shoes. Looking up at daddy, the Aston Villa (ie Grealish cult) fan, Georgie boy looked like a “mini me” Duke of Cambridge, as if someone at Kensington Palace had popped him on the photocopier and pressed the “reduce” button.

Apart from the hair, obviously. Surely this 7-year-old would have been happier in a three lions shirt, some face paint, and munching a burger from the VIP grill, but there we are.

England, as if in some Arthurian legend, woke up about 70 minutes in, so little George didn’t undergo the usual rite of humiliation suffered by small England fans for the past six decades or so, and was able to enjoy England’s first win against Germany at Wembley since 1966.

Not many people are still around who were at Wembley to see that one, but George can always ask great gran what it was like to see England lift a major trophy. Maybe George will be around for when football finally comes home. Maybe he’ll not have to wait that long…

