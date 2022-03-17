Why are we pretending that Covid is over?

Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

With cases and deaths remaining high, Amanda Couch calls on the health minister to bring back basic Covid measures without delay





How can the UK be in a “very good position” on Covid, as Sajid Javid says, when people are still falling ill and even dying or being left disabled from this dangerous virus (UK’s Covid travel restrictions to be dropped despite rise in cases, 14 March)? How can a man who makes such statements even though about 1,200 have people died in the last fortnight be our health minister?

What is wrong with the country? Why are so many people complicit in the minimising of the pandemic and accepting of this reckless and negligent government policy that has abandoned sane, basic public health measures?

Testing, tracing and isolating cases, mask wearing, ventilation and air purification are not restrictions. They are protections that enable us to live safely and prevent us from being inflicted by this perilous disease with its myriad known and unknown consequences. We need them reintroduced with immediate effect.

Amanda Couch

Hersham, Surrey

