Why the pressure’s on the Raiders (and it’s all about the ‘D’) heading into the NFL draft

Who will the Las Vegas Raiders select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft? It is anyone’s guess at this point.

But many mock drafts and other forecasts floating around see Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon as the top option, including The Bee.

The Raiders are slated to pick No. 7 overall, but there is always a chance Las Vegas could move up or down. In total, the Raiders are scheduled to make 12 picks when the draft begins April 27 from Kansas City.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels at least figure to be busy on the phone lines, making and listening to offers while at their Henderson, Nevada, office on draft day.

This much is certain: this draft is critical. Of course, every NFL draft is important, but when it comes to the Raiders, there have been too many misses in the past.

Take a look at 2021, when the Raiders selected offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick. He struggled and is gone, now playing for the Chicago Bears.

A year earlier the Raiders with the 12th overall pick went with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. And while he was showing a lot of promise, all that came to an end when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a fatal crash.

Seven picks later, the Raiders selected cornerback Damon Arnette. Just like Leatherwood, Arnette is gone.

Or how about in 2019 when the Raiders selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick and Johnathan Abram with the 27th overall pick?

Both of them also are elsewhere.

Give some credit to then-general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden, though. They made running back Josh Jacobs, who went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler and deserving of a new contract, the 24th overall pick.

Other first-round picks:

2000: PK Sebastian Janikowski (17th)

2001: DB Derrick Gibson (28)

2002: DB Phillip Buchanon (17) and LB Napoleon Harris (23)

2003: DB Nnamdi Asomugha (31) and DE Tyler Brayton (32)

2004: T Robert Gallery (2)

2005: DB Fabian Washington (23)

2006: DB Michael Huff (7)

2007: QB JaMarcus Russell (1)

2008: RB Darren McFadden (4)

2009: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (7)

2010: LB Rolando McClain (8)

2011: No pick

2012: No pick

2013: DB D.J. Hayden (12)

2014: LB Khalil Mack (5)

2015: WR Amari Cooper (4)

2016: S Karl Joseph (14)

2017: CB Gareon Conley (24)

2018: T Kolton Miller (15)

How the first round must be a hit for Raiders

With the exception of Miller, Cooper, Mack, McFadden and Asomugha, the Raiders haven’t done well with their first-round draft picks.

That is why this draft is important for the Raiders, who are in a prime spot with the seventh pick to go with a defensive player or maybe a quarterback.

This draft ultimately should be defense-heavy because that is where the Raiders have been hurting for a number of seasons.

Last season, the Raiders finished near the bottom giving up 365.6 yards per game. Las Vegas was 25th while allowing 24.6 points per game.

The Raiders only had six interceptions (31st) and were 25th in fumble recoveries with seven.

Needless to say, the Raiders definitely need help on defense and they didn’t address that in free agency.

Las Vegas conducted top 30 visits and most of the draft hopefuls came on defense.

Those include S Jordan Howden (Minnesota), S Brian Branch (Alabama), CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia), LB Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), S Jammie Robinson (Florida State), DE D.J. Johnson (Oregon), LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State), DL Jalen Carter (Georgia) and CB Deonte Banks (Maryland).

So there are many options for Ziegler and McDaniels to make their selection count. And it begins in the first round.

Raider Nation will be nervously watching.