Why Premium Bonds have been unlucky for 19 million savers this year

Nearly 19 million Premium Bond savers have not won a single prize this year, The Telegraph has found.

Even though NS&I’s prize fund rate has risen steadily during the past year, most account holders have received nothing for their savings, a Freedom of Information Act request revealed.

Premium Bonds are the nation's favourite savings product, with savers entered into a draw every month to have the chance to win anything between £25 and £1m.

But out of the 23.5 million people who have held bonds for at least 12 months, 18.8m have not won a penny.

Savers flocked to Premium Bonds after Government-backed bank NS&I announced in September that it would increase its prize rate from 1.4pc to 2.2pc, the biggest increase in 40 years.

Since then another 75,445 savers have opened accounts, NS&I figures reveal. The prize rate will be raised again to 3pc next month.

It comes as the Bank of England has increased the Bank Rate from 0.1pc a year ago to 3.5pc today.

During the past year the number of people with Premium Bond accounts has increased by 411,354, reaching nearly 24 million by the end of last month.

But Anna Bowes, of advice site Savings Champion, said: “There will be a lot of people who hold small amounts in Premium Bonds and if you’re expecting to receive anything like the average you need to have the £50,000 maximum. It is only then that you’re more likely to win more meaningful prizes.”

She said the prizes were more valuable for higher rate taxpayers worried about having to pay tax on their savings interest, but they could be earning more elsewhere, particularly if they are willing to commit to a longer-term fixed savings deal.

Susannah Streeter, of investment service Hargreaves Lansdown, said Premium Bonds attracted savers because they offered the chance of a “life-changing win”, the prizes are tax free and because money in Premium Bonds is backed 100pc by the Treasury.

She said: “Premium Bonds will be even more tempting for people desperate for a win amid the cost of living crisis. But they need to understand what they are giving up.”

She warned that the odds of a win are still 24,000 to one, adding: “The average person with average luck will still win nothing.”

Instead of keeping their money in Premium Bonds, most savers could be earning a lot more by moving their funds to an account with guaranteed interest.

The top easy access account pays 2.86pc in interest, up from 0.75pc in December 2021, according to Savings Champion, an analyst.

A saver that had kept £50,000 in the highest-paying account would have earned an estimated £749 during the last 12 months.

In the average easy access account, the same deposit would have yielded £214. The average account now pays 1.54pc, up from 0.2pc last December, according to Moneyfacts, another analyst.

Some Premium Bond holders keep money in the accounts to save on tax, but even in an Isa the typical returns would have been higher. Higher rate taxpayers can earn £500 in savings interest before they have to pay tax. For basic rate taxpayers the amount is £1,000.

A saver with £20,000 in the top variable rate Isa account – the maximum amount – would have received £243 in interest during the past year, while the average variable rate Isa would have paid £106.