Why we should all plant a tree for the Coronation

We are a nation of tree lovers with a long history of tree planting and ­conservation dating back to the 12th century, when laws were put in place to ­protect forests and woodlands for hunting purposes.

Since then, various initiatives have been introduced to encourage tree planting, including the creation of the Forestry ­Commission in 1919, which was established to restore the nation’s woods and forests following the First World War.

More recently, there has been a renewed focus on planting trees to combat climate change, and the Government has pledged to plant millions of trees in the coming years to achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It’s an ambitious aim, especially as our rate of tree planting has historically been low compared with other countries.

The forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III will also throw the spotlight on this issue. Well known for his passion for trees and nature, the King has long been a vocal ­advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable living, and his love for trees is ­evident in the various initiatives he has taken to promote their importance.

From planting trees himself, to creating his own arboretum, the King has shown a deep commitment to preserving and celebrating the natural world.

King Charles III and Prince William plant a tree to mark the end of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative in the gardens of Sandringham House - Chris Jackson/AP

There’s a long-standing connection with trees and the Royal family, as trees have often been planted to commemorate and mark important royal events such as coronations, births and marriages.

Last century, an ­extensive program of tree-planting was ­carried out throughout the UK and several Commonwealth nations to honour the Coronation of King George VI in 1937, while comparable endeavours were undertaken during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II to ­celebrate her Coronation in 1953 and her ­Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The most recent, run by the Queen’s Green Canopy, encouraged individuals to plant a tree in honour of the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 – or “Tree-bilee” as it was coined by the King himself – and saw the late Queen and her son, Charles, plant a small oak at Windsor Castle to kick off the campaign to plant millions of trees across the country.

Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince of Wales plant a Platinum Jubilee tree at Windsor in 2021 - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

While the King has planted thousands of trees over his lifetime as part of an official visit or engagement, one of the most notable – and touching – examples of his dedication to trees is his creation of Prince George’s Wood, which he planted on the Birkhall estate at Balmoral in Scotland, to mark the birth of his eldest grandchild in 2013.

The 10-acre site features species that have been carefully selected to provide year-round interest, for example the stunning colours of the Japanese maple in the autumn, the delicate blossoms of the cherry trees in the spring, and the majestic height of the Californian redwoods, which are the ­tallest trees in the world. The wood also ­features a variety of oak, ash and beech trees, which are all native to the UK.

Naturally, given the King’s passion, Highgrove, his private residence in Gloucestershire, is also home to an impressive collection of trees, including an arboretum featuring specimen trees such as Japanese maples, ­Himalayan rhododendrons, Chinese dawn redwoods, Metasequoia glyptostroboides and American red oaks.

The King's private residence, Highgrove, is home to an impressive collection of trees - Getty

In addition to the arboretum, other areas of his garden are planted with a collection of beech, gifted by the National Council for the Conservation of Plants and Gardens (NCCPG), apple trees from Brogdale Horticultural Trust’s National Fruit Collection, as well as a rare Manchurian ash, Fraxinus mandshurica, a gift from the Dalai Lama, and Sir Elton John’s birthday present – an Indian bean-tree, Catalpa bignonioides ‘Aurea’.

Trees bring beauty, texture and dimension to your garden, creating a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere. Some trees can also produce fruits or nuts, providing seasonal treats for you and your family. In addition to this, trees are excellent natural air filters that absorb ­carbon dioxide and other pollutants from the atmosphere, producing oxygen in the process.

They can also help to lessen the amount of noise pollution and can provide shade and cooling during hot weather, helping to reduce energy consumption for air-conditioning. And, of course, trees provide habitats for ­wildlife and can even help to stabilise the soil, preventing erosion.

So, if you’re considering commemorating the Coronation by planting a tree, the following is a list of native species that offer year-round visual appeal. Some even bear edible berries or nuts, making them ideal choices for a royal-worthy specimen.

Ten native trees to plant

Now is a good time to plant many varieties as the weather is mild and the soil is warming up. These native trees are ideal to plant this month, to provide valuable habitat and food for wildlife, as well as adding beauty to gardens and landscapes.

English oak

English oak

This majestic tree can live for over 1,000 years, making it a symbol of strength and stability, and the perfect habitat for generations of wildlife species. English oak (Quercus robur) is a deciduous tree that needs plenty of space, so not suited to smaller gardens, though the most common cultivar, Quercus robur ‘Fastigiata’, is known for its narrow, upright growth habit.

Silver birch

Silver birch

Silver birch trees are a popular choice for gardens, thanks to their attractive bark, delicate leaves and ability to thrive in a range of conditions. Some popular cultivars include Betula pendula ‘Youngii’ for a weeping habit, and Betula pendula ‘Dalecarlica’ for a more compact form. Silver birch prefer well-draining soil and full sun to partial shade.

Common beech

Common beech

A large deciduous tree that grows well in most soils, it has a smooth silver-grey bark and provides excellent shelter for wildlife. Fagus sylvatica ‘Dawyck’ and ‘Purpurea’ cultivars are great choices as they’re best adapted to coping with both sunny and partial shade.

Orchard Bounty

Edible trees not only provide beauty to the landscape but also a bounty of fresh fruit that can be enjoyed straight from the tree or used in a variety of delicious recipes

Rowan

Rowan

Rowan trees are a great addition to any garden, with their striking autumn foliage and clusters of bright berries. Some popular cultivars include Sorbus aucuparia ‘Fastigiata’ for a narrow, upright form, and Sorbus aucuparia ‘Cardinal Royal’ for a larger, more spreading habit. Rowan prefer well-draining soil and full sun to partial shade. They don’t require too much in the way of maintenance once established, but watch out for pests and diseases, such as sawfly and fireblight.

Wild cherry

Wild cherry

A small to medium-sized tree with pink or white blossom in spring and red berries in autumn. Generally, Prunus avium ‘Stella’ and ‘Sunburst’ cultivars are popular as they cope with most conditions. Birds will compete for the spoils, so use netting to keep them at bay.

Hazel

Hazel

Corylus avellana can be grown as a small tree or shrub that produces nuts in autumn, and is also an important habitat for many species of butterfly. When selecting a cultivar, it is important to consider the intended use, as some cultivars are better suited for nuts, while others are better for ornamental purposes. The popular cultivars for nut production include ‘Kent Cob’ and ‘Cosford’. If squirrels become too much of a problem, try netting the tree.

Crab apples

Malus sylvestris is a popular choice for planting in gardens due to its ornamental value, easy maintenance and ability to attract wildlife such as bees, butterflies and birds. Additionally, some varieties of crab apples produce edible fruit that can be used for cooking or making preserves. Go for edible, disease-resistant varieties such as ‘Golden Hornet’ or ‘Red Sentinel’.

Blackthorn

Blackthorn

Prunus spinosa produces a mass of attractive white blossoms that bloom in early spring, creating a stunning display of delicate flowers followed by sloe berries in the autumn. The tree’s hard, dense wood also makes it ideal for making walking sticks if you fancy trying your hand at woodwork, but for most of us, making gin, jams and jellies is reward enough for growing this tree.

Regal Fruits

Quince (Cydonia oblonga) and medlar (Mespilus germanica) are not actually native to the UK, but they have been grown in the country for centuries and are now considered naturalised. They also have royal approval, as quince was the favourite fruit of Queen Victoria, while medlar, also known as the ‘royal fruit’, was favoured by Queen Elizabeth I.

Quince

Notable for beautiful pink and white blossoms that bloom in the spring, quince also produces deliciously fragrant and flavourful fruit that is commonly used in cooking, especially for making preserves, jellies, and desserts. It’s relatively low maintenance and can tolerate a wide range of soil conditions too, making it an easy addition to many gardens.

Medlar

Medlar

The unique and flavourful fruit of the medlar tree has gained popularity in recent years. Attractive white or pink blossoms in spring are followed by its unusual, russet-coloured fruit that ripens in late autumn, after the first frost. The medlar fruit has a rich, sweet flavour and a soft, pudding-like texture when ripe, and is often used in baking or eaten fresh. Easy to care for, it will also thrive in a variety of soil conditions, which makes it a versatile choice for many gardens.

Will you be planting a tree ahead of the Coronation? Let us know in the comments below.