Why a peppercorn has been crowned the country’s best food

Ellen Manning
·5 min read
Fermented fresh green Kampot peppercorn was the winning product at the UK Great Taste Awards 2022
It’s official. The best of the best in food and drink isn’t rare-breed beef, an intricately-crafted cake or an expertly-produced jam. Earlier this week it was announced that the winning product at the Great Taste Awards 2022, dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the food and drink world, is a peppercorn.

Not just any peppercorn – a “fermented fresh green Kampot peppercorn.” The peppercorn, entered into the Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste accreditation scheme by Kadodē Kampot Pepper UK, not only obtained a coveted three stars following a lengthy blind-tasting process, but was also proclaimed ‘Great Taste Supreme Champion’.

What makes this tiny “snackable” peppercorn pack such a punch – enough to beat everything from wagyu beef to artisan ice-cream in one of the world’s largest food and drink accreditation schemes?

“Kampot pepper is a botanical phenomena from the south of Cambodia, as it produces fresh green, black, red and white peppercorns from the same vines, all with very different flavours and aromatic profiles,” explains Michael Winters, Kadodē co-founder. “It is the only protected peppercorn in the world with PGI status – think Cornish pasties, Parma ham or Champagne, so it has to be grown in a particular natural way to strict specifications.”

Botanical phenomena: Kampot pepper produces fresh green, black, red and white peppercorns from the same vines, all with different flavours and aromatic profiles
Kadodē (Khmer for ‘gift from earth’) was one of the first producers certified to sell the peppercorn as Kampot pepper, producing dried peppercorns in partnership with independent farmers. After mastering these, they set about trying to harness the flavour of fresh green peppercorns from the vine.

“These are milder in heat and piquancy than dried peppercorns but immensely tasty and a local speciality in Kampot and Kep in southern Cambodia,” says Winters. Through trial and error, they eventually settled on a Japanese slow-ferment process that takes approximately one month. Surprisingly for a peppercorn, they can be eaten whole and are “almost snackable”. They are “Soft and juicy upon impact, says Winters. “They pack some heat, then citrussy elements and heat will become very smooth and not overly taxing on your taste buds.”

Kadodē bathe them in local Kampot fleur de sel, which acts as a preservative and flavouring and can be left on or washed off.

The peppercorns were among 14,205 products entered in the 2022 competition, which sees each item blind tasted by over 500 food and drink professionals. Products are awarded one, two or three stars. The highest-scoring three-star recipients are re-judged to find the ‘Golden Forks’, the best of the best, as well as the supreme champion, the highest accolade of all.

Alongside grabbing top spot, Kadodē was awarded the ‘Golden Fork’ for best international food and drink. Guild of Fine Food managing director John Farrand admitted the peppercorns were one of their “most interesting” winners. “I’m impressed, but not surprised, to see a fermented product take home the trophy this year,” he said. “For many years, we’ve seen meat, fish and cheese doing very well but every year is different, palates change, flavour fashions evolve, and we’re seeing a new desire for fermented and plant-based foods. These peppercorns are both.”

Guild of Fine Food managing director John Farrand admitted the peppercorns were one of their “most interesting” winners - Nicolas Honore
Some might be unconvinced a peppercorn can be that impressive, but for Winters, comparing the fermented fresh green Kampot peppercorn to a bog-standard black peppercorn is “not a like for like comparison”. Many ‘bog-standard’ peppercorns are not produced purely with flavour in mind, but are mass-produced for yield. All that’s left is heat, but not much flavour.

While there are other fabulous peppercorns out there, none are as versatile as Kampot pepper, says Winters. It can be eaten whole or used in anything from chocolate to marmalade to IPAs. “It’s a normal, everyday peppercorn as we know it – just with the flavour turned up to 11.”

Food writer Melissa Thompson, who judged during the final panel process, agrees: “I think pepper for so long has been maligned as this sort of ‘one-note flavour’, which we don’t pay enough attention to, but these fermented peppercorns bring out the best of the already-loved ingredient. The fruitiness, the tang, the heat – they are really addictive.”

A specialist product, however, comes with a higher price tag, which during a cost of living crisis may be a step too far for many. “It is somewhat of a treat,” admits Winters. “It’s so unique, but you would use it sparingly as you only need a few bursts of its flavour in a dish, or as a sprinkle.”

A 25kg pack retails at £5, while the dried peppercorns are sold in larger packs starting at £6. But with such a potent flavour less is more; a pack should last months. “High-quality spices, where you can trace every single aspect of the cultivation and production process in the knowledge it’s the most natural and best it can be, do attract a premium price, but we try our best to keep the price affordable,” says Winters.

“Plenty of people spend a few pounds every day on a cup of coffee, so why not a few pounds for something that may last a few months and is used daily? Pepper is the new salt!”

